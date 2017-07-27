Zamora Jorrin resigns, leaving District 2 Council seat vacant

District 2 Councilwoman Summer Zamora Jorrin’s resignation on July 17 has left the Colton City Council with a vacancy to fill.

According to the Council and City Clerk’s office, Jorrin provided a notice last week regarding her leave. She told the Colton Courier on June 5 that she was stepping down due to an opportunity that arose for her family.

“It’s a decision I made with my husband for my family,” Jorrin said in a phone interview.

Jorrin–the daughter of former Mayors David and Sarah Zamora–was elected as the District 2 representative in November 2014, defeating longtime community leader George Aguilar. She previously served as chairwoman of the Parks and Recreation Department.

The mother of two has also served as vice-chair for Colton Joint Unified School District’s Measure G Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee and the Academic & Career Readiness sub-committee, and as a board member for the Colton T-Ball League.

According to Chief Deputy City Clerk Sabdi Sanchez, the City Council has 60 days from the time Jorrin submitted her resignation to decide how they will proceed to fill the vacancy. The Council can either choose to appoint a new council member to complete the remainder of Jorrin’s term or hold a special election.

As of press time, it’s unclear when the Council will discuss the filling of the vacancy. Read the Colton Courier next week for more information.