The GFOA requires that PAFR Award recipients submit PAFRs that provide required information and also meet high standards for creativity, presentation, readability, and public appeal. On the heels of receiving its award for last year’s PAFR, WVWD issued its PAFR for the 2022 fiscal year.



“Our finance department is committed to providing our customers with easy-to-understand, accessible information. I’m honored to see our team’s hard work recognized by the GFOA and excited for our customers to have the opportunity to read about our efforts to maintain high standards for financial good governance and public transparency,” said WVWD Finance Director Jose Velasquez.