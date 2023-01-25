|The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors today announced that the agency has earned the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR Award) by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
|Last year, WVWD issued its first PAFR, a document that provides the public with easy-to-understand information that describes WVWD’s organizational structure, operations, finances and water sources. The GFOA, which encourages and assists federal, state and local governments in financial efficacy and transparency, sets strict standards for PAFRs. The organization also issues the PAFR award to government organizations that meet its stringent guidelines.
|“This award for our first PAFR submission to the GFOA is a significant achievement for the West Valley Water District. It reflects our strong commitment to financial transparency and accountability,” said WVWD Board President Greg Young. “On behalf of the board, I commend our finance department for their excellent work on the report and their continued efforts to build public trust through publishing transparent and accessible information.”
|The GFOA requires that PAFR Award recipients submit PAFRs that provide required information and also meet high standards for creativity, presentation, readability, and public appeal. On the heels of receiving its award for last year’s PAFR, WVWD issued its PAFR for the 2022 fiscal year.
“Our finance department is committed to providing our customers with easy-to-understand, accessible information. I’m honored to see our team’s hard work recognized by the GFOA and excited for our customers to have the opportunity to read about our efforts to maintain high standards for financial good governance and public transparency,” said WVWD Finance Director Jose Velasquez.
|To view all WVWD Popular Annual Financial Reports, please visit: www.wvwd.org/transparency.