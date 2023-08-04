Riverside Community Hospital Opens Latest Expansion Including More ER Beds and Inpatient Unit

Riverside Community Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare, announced today the opening of their latest expansion project. The project includes additions to the hospital’s Emergency Room, diagnostic radiology imaging capabilities and a new inpatient telemetry unit.

The Emergency Room expansion consists of 20 private rooms, nurses’ station, additional CT and two ultrasound rooms. The added beds bring Riverside Community Hospital’s Emergency Room bed count to eighty-four.

The inpatient telemetry unit includes 24 private patient rooms, three nurses’ stations, breakroom and meeting space. “We are very excited to open this new unit for our community,” said Annette Greenwood, chief nursing officer at Riverside Community Hospital. “It takes a village of dedicated hospital staff, including nursing, pharmacy, supply chain, housekeeping and more, to open a new unit. It’s exciting to move patients into a new part of the facility!”

The additional diagnostic radiology imaging capabilities include a new MRI in the hospital’s G Tower and two additional x-rays.

“The expansion compliments Riverside Community Hospital’s commitment to the care and improvement of human life as well as our goal to keep patients local,” said Adam Rudd, chief executive officer.

With the addition of the inpatient beds, Riverside Community Hospital is now a 517-bed acute care facility.