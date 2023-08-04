San Bernardino High School: Sponsors Needed for 2023 Mr. and Miss Cardinal City Pageant 

The first day of school is July 31, 2023, but San Bernardino High School (SBHS)’s Bilingual School Outreach Worker Jaime Rios and the Mr. and Miss Cardinal City Pageant contestants are already hard at work to make the 2023–2024 pageant a success.

The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant, now in its 20th year, was originally launched by Rios as two separate events, with Mr. Cardinal in the spring and Miss Cardinal in the fall.

The 2020 pageants were postponed due to the challenges of COVID lockdowns. When the pageants were finally able to resume, Rios decided to combine them into a single event. This year, due to ongoing construction at both SBHS and near Sturges Theater, the pageants’ home for the past several years, Mr. and Miss Cardinal will be crowned at Indian Springs High School. But despite those changes, the focus of the entire process continues to be on academics, social skills, and community service.

Mr. Cardinal and Miss Cardinal contestants will spend days practicing their opening number and hundreds if not thousands of hours performing community service before the big night on September 23. And although only one Mr. Cardinal City and one Miss Cardinal City will be crowned, they will each have a court to help them fulfill their duties.

The school is asking local businesses and individuals to help make the pageant and the reigns of Mr. and Miss Cardinal City a success by donating time and resources. Any donations are welcome, from cash to bottles of water. To become a sponsor, contact pageant director Jaime Rios at (909) 881-8217 or jaime.rios@sbcusd.k12.ca.us.

The pageant is set for Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 North Del Rosa Drive in San Bernardino.