SBCCD and SBCCDTA Clash Over Health Insurance for 840 Part-Time Faculty Amidst $200M State Funding Allocation

The San Bernardino Community College District (SBCCD) Board of Trustees and the San Bernardino Community College District Teacher’s Association (SBCCDTA) find themselves at an impasse over the health insurance funding model for part-time faculty, despite a unanimous vote on September 14 to back a legislative advocacy item seeking direct state funding for health insurance.

The state approved a $200.49 million budget in 2022. Yet, the current funding model, which requires the district to front $13.2 million for health benefits and then await state reimbursement, has been criticized for its financial instability.

Dr. Stephanie Houston, chair of the SBCCD Board of Trustees, expressed gratitude for the state’s commitment but emphasized that the current model needs refinement. “We appreciate the state’s commitment to the well-being of our part-time faculty. However, the current funding model needs improvement for us to achieve its advantages fully,” Houston stated.

SBCCD Board of Trustees Joseph R. Williams, Dr. Stephanie Houston, Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez, and Dr. Anne L. Viricel listening to public comment at the board meeting on September 14, 2023.

SBCCD Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez echoed this sentiment, advocating for direct state funding to avoid financial limbo. “Direct funding would be a game-changer for our community college district, alleviating financial pressure and ensuring our part-time faculty members are well taken care of without compromising our services to students,” Rodriguez emphasized.

Contrastingly, Ed Gomez, SBCCDTA President, has been vocal about the district’s alleged refusal to apply for the 100% reimbursement program, calling it a “cheap way out.” Gomez highlighted that 11 significant districts, including Los Angeles and San Diego Community College Districts, have successfully utilized the program, receiving 80% of the funds in June and the remaining 20% in November.

“For 25 years, we sat at that table asking for better healthcare, and in July 2022, $200 million of State funds were set aside for it, and our district basically said we can’t trust the state of California for reimbursement,” Gomez expressed, emphasizing a long-standing struggle for securing healthcare access for part-time faculty.

The current part-time active plan, as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) from April 22, 2022, offers an Anthem Blue Cross PPO High Deductible plan to all eligible part-time faculty members and dependents at 100% employee contribution, with a maximum of 10 part-time faculty members funded each month, not exceeding $45,000 for the 2022-2023 plan year.

Gomez highlighted the limitations of the current plan, stating, “We have 7 out of 835 part-time professors who can afford the top-level health insurance PPO – we have six levels and refuse to allow any level but the top.”

The SBCCDTA has been a vocal advocate for years, persistently pushing for improved healthcare access for part-time faculty. The California Governor’s office took a pivotal step by hiring a consultant to calculate the costs needed for all community college districts to participate in the health insurance program, arriving at the $200 million figure. Gomez remains hopeful that with sustained community involvement—such as attending board meetings, signing petitions, and directly contacting the district—a resolution that ensures secure and equitable healthcare for part-time faculty might be within reach.

The district and the SBCCDTA continue to navigate the complex situation, each advocating for a model they believe will best serve the part-time faculty and the financial health of the SBCCD. With state funds available, the path forward will depend on negotiations, policy-making, and reevaluating the current funding model.