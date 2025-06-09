SBVC to Host Juneteenth Jam & Celebration on June 18

San Bernardino Valley College invites the community to celebrate Juneteenth with a lively Jam on Wednesday, June 18.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on SBVC’s Greek Theatre lawn and includes:

Workshops from 10 a.m. to noon in rooms B-118 and B-119.

A “Jam in the Park” starting at 12 p.m.

Live music throughout the afternoon by Higher Music & Media.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the day comfortably.

The event is hosted by SBVC’s Umoja program, the SBCCD Black Faculty and Staff Association, and the San Bernardino Community College District.

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. San Bernardino Valley College is proud to honor this historic moment through community celebration and education.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.