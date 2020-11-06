Cal State celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Local Advertisement

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, this November, Cal State San Bernardino will hold a number of virtual events to honor and celebrate Native American culture, traditions and contributions.

The kickoff event, which will be Friday, Nov. 6, will feature CSUSB alumnus and Assemblymember James Ramos ’02, the first California-born Native American elected to the state Assembly who represents the 40th Assembly District.

This year’s Native American Heritage Month events include:

Nov. 1-Nov. 30: The Coyote Series Celebrates: Native American Heritage Month. Associated Students Inc., and the Santos Manuel Student Union (SMSU) First Peoples’ Center will conduct a social media campaign featuring student stories and student art. @asi_csusb @csusb.smsu @smsu.ccc

Nov. 6: Join the Campus Native American Heritage Month Kickoff with Assemblymember James Ramos during Coyote Hour from noon-1 p.m. Register at: http://tinyurl.com/nahmstart

Nov. 10: The John M. Pfau Library and History Club will host a special presentation by Dr. Andrés Reséndez, professor of history at UC Davis, who will discuss the causes and reverberations of the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, also known as Po’pay’s Rebellion, one of the most significant events in the history of the U.S. Southwest. Program will be during Coyote Hour, noon-1 p.m. Register at: https://csusb.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0CbpamF9ILwfqGV

Nov. 12: Join the First Peoples’ Center during Coyote Hour, noon-1:30 p.m. for this panel discussion on Life On and Off the Reservation. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/RezPanel

Nov. 17: The First Peoples’ Center will host a panel on Decolonizing Higher Education featuring panelists Dr. Hannah Kivalahula-Uddin, Dr. Daisy Ocampo, and Dr. Molly Springer during Coyote hour noon-1 p.m. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/CSUSBdecolonization

Nov. 18-19: The First Peoples’ Center and The San Manuel Native American Resource Center’s Indian Health will be screening the film “Dawnland,” followed by a panel discussion on the film and the Indian Child Welfare Act. Screenings will be on Nov. 18, noon-2:30 p.m. and Nov. 19, 6-8:30 p.m. Register for both screenings at: http://tinyurl.com/csusbdawnland.

Nov. 24: THE GREAT TALKSTORY: Join Native students, faculty and staff for an hour of talkstory and community building. The event will be held during Coyote Hour, noon-1 p.m. Register at: http://tinyurl.com/greattalkstory

Visit CSUSB’s Native American Heritage Month website for more information.