CSUSB listed in top programs graduating Latinos in communication, journalism and related programs

Cal State San Bernardino has been ranked among the top 25 communication, journalism and related programs in the country graduating Hispanics, according to rankings from The Hispanic Outlook on Higher Education magazine.

The listing, which ranked CSUSB at 23rd tied with Florida Atlantic University, were based on databases from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) conducted annually by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) for total degrees granted in media and journalism for 2017.

According to the rankings, Hispanics made up 58 percent of the communication program and media studies graduates with 33 male and 59 females receiving degrees.

CSUSB’s College of Arts & Letters does not offer a degree in journalism, but offers a media studies concentration along with its other communication studies concentrations, said Rueyling Chuang, interim dean of the college, which houses the Communication Studies Department.

“To be listed in this ranking is an acknowledgement of the outstanding work and mentoring of our faculty and staff not only with our Hispanic students, but with all of our students,” said Chuang.

“Our goal is to create cutting edge programs that help our students develop into effective communicators in various aspects of the media,” said Bradford Owen, interim chair of the communication studies department.

CSUSB was one of nine California State University campuses listed in the rankings. The other eight are Fullerton, Northridge, Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Dominguez Hills.