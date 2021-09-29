San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announces casino rebrand to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Local Advertisement

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (“San Manuel” or the “Tribe”) and the San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) announced Friday, Sept. 24, that San Manuel Casino is now Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, a milestone moment introducing a new era in Southern California gaming and hospitality. SMEA will continue to serve as the owners of the best-in-class casino and resort while the name change allows the Tribe to pursue additional growth opportunities and serve the community under the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians enterprise.

What started 35 years ago as a humble bingo hall has since evolved into one of Southern California’s premier destinations for gaming, entertainment, and culinary delights. As part of its three-phase expansion project, earlier this year the casino added additional slot machines bringing the total to more than 6,500, an additional high-limit gaming room, three retail shops, and new bars and restaurants around the property. This December, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino will open its new 17-floor hotel featuring 432 guest rooms, including 127 spacious suites, as well as a pool deck with seven private cabanas, a full-service spa, and additional culinary options. Next year, a 2,800-seat entertainment venue will debut.

“Today marks a new chapter of rebirth and boundless potential, so we have given our property a new name—Yaamava’—the Serrano word for ‘spring,’” said San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairman Ken Ramirez. “We are immensely grateful to our Tribal citizens, the thousands of San Manuel team members, and millions of valued guests over the years, all of whom helped make this moment possible.”

The rebrand to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel includes a new visual identity and logo, inspired by the ancestral lands of the Serrano people. The Yaamava’ logo takes the form of yucca plant fronds in a woven basket pattern, symbolizing an important aspect of the Tribe’s history in the region and paying homage to the culture and heritage of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

Along with introducing the Yaamava’ brand, the Tribe also unveiled the new Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel digital hub at www.yaamava.com. The new website showcases what’s to come for hotel rooms and suites, amenities, around-the-clock entertainment options and details on the incredible gaming offerings for players of any type. In tandem, the Yaamava’ mobile app can be downloaded via Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store for Android. Guests looking for more information are also invited to follow the updated social media handles @Yaamava on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

“Today is an important milestone in our continued journey to debut a best-in-class destination,” said Yaamava’ Resort & Casino General Manager Peter Arceo. “Yaamava’ Resort & Casino will redefine the thrilling experiences our guests have come accustomed to and provide the highest level of service excellence in the casino and hospitality industry.”

As a result of its growth as an enterprise, by the end of 2021, the Tribe will employ more than 6,000 team members—making it a top-10 private employer in Southern California’s San Bernardino County. Recently, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture. For those interested, employment opportunities are available at www.sanmanuelcareers.com.

