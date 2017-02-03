LLUCH’s 24th annual Foundation Gala set Feb. 16
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital’s annual Foundation Gala on Feb. 16 is expected to be a real page turner. Marking its 24th year, the fundraiser...
CULTURE
Lincoln Memorial Shrine Open House Saturday in Redlands
The Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands will celebrate its 45th annual Open House Saturday. Starting at 10 a.m., this year’s event will feature several new...
Undeterred from vision loss, Ferrer instructs community to be active
Gary Ferrer isn't your ordinary instructor. Despite losing his ability to see, Ferrer teaches 10 free folklorico and Zumba classes per week at St. John’s...
INLAND EMPIRE
SPORTS
Mike Garcia wins WBC championship with lights out combination of punches
Miguel Angel "Mikey" Garcia made Dejan Zlaticanin earn every penny of the $325,000 he got to defend his World Boxing Council lightweight championship on...
San Bernardino was among nation’s “highest tennis courts” when Kramer, Jones thrived
A strong case can be made that professional tennis grew to its current popularity because of tournaments held in San Bernardino 80 years ago....
Mikey Garcia fuels “burning hunger, fire within” in quest of WBC lightweight boxing title
Outside the boxing ring In street clothes, Miguel Angel "Mikey" Garcia looks non-threatening as he prepares for the biggest fight of his boxing career....
Mark Lehman retiring after coaching Cajon basketball to local, state, and national recognition
Mark Lehman is retiring after 34 years of coaching basketball at San Bernardino Cajon High School. His decision was emphatic and goes into effect...
Ex-SBHS track star Bill McMurray became Top-10 professional heavyweight boxer
Former San Bernardino High School athlete Bill McMurray once fought heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson, Ken Norton, Sonny Liston and was a professional sparring partner...