Charity car bid brings LLUCH $300,000 closer to building new...
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital is $300,000 closer to building its new tower. A recent car auction of a 1930 Cord L29 in Scottsdale, AZ,...
CULTURE
Concert of Healing, Restoration, Perhaps Transformation
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Transportation for a journey of spiritual transcendence will be provided by pieces from some of America’s most influential contemporary composers...
Ivan Preciado inspiring others to “pursue dreams”
Ivan Preciado is optimistic of San Bernardino's future. The young graphic designer and muralist envisions the struggling city developing into a thriving creative hub for...
INLAND EMPIRE
Diverse crowd gathers at Ontario airport to protest Trump travel ban
About 200 hundred people gathered outside the terminals of the Ontario International Airport on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order that...
SPORTS
San Bernardino was among nation’s “highest tennis courts” when Kramer, Jones thrived
A strong case can be made that professional tennis grew to its current popularity because of tournaments held in San Bernardino 80 years ago....
Mikey Garcia fuels “burning hunger, fire within” in quest of WBC lightweight boxing title
Outside the boxing ring In street clothes, Miguel Angel "Mikey" Garcia looks non-threatening as he prepares for the biggest fight of his boxing career....
Mark Lehman retiring after coaching Cajon basketball to local, state, and national recognition
Mark Lehman is retiring after 34 years of coaching basketball at San Bernardino Cajon High School. His decision was emphatic and goes into effect...
Ex-SBHS track star Bill McMurray became Top-10 professional heavyweight boxer
Former San Bernardino High School athlete Bill McMurray once fought heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson, Ken Norton, Sonny Liston and was a professional sparring partner...
Pile driving EWF fundraiser wrestling show Saturday at Rialto’s Frisbie Middle School
Old school pro wrestling is coming to Rialto Saturday! Empire Wrestling Federation will again host a family-friendly fundraising wrestling show Dec. 3 at 4 p.m....