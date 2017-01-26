Trending Now
“Stop Hate Rally” to take place at SBCUSD Board of Education...
Local community advocates are planning to hold a demonstration outside the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education Office on January 21--the...
CULTURE
Arts Spotlight: Ivan Preciado inspiring others to “pursue dreams”
Ivan Preciado is optimistic of San Bernardino's future. The young graphic designer and muralist envisions the struggling city developing into a thriving creative hub for...
Origins of McDonald’s will be topic for ‘Dome Talks’ at San...
The story of the ‘golden arches’ will be the topic of discussion at San Bernardino County Museum’s first Dome Talks Thursday. Author Lisa Napoli will...
INLAND EMPIRE
Arts Spotlight: Ivan Preciado inspiring others to “pursue dreams”
Ivan Preciado is optimistic of San Bernardino's future. The young graphic designer and muralist envisions the struggling city developing into a thriving creative hub for...
SPORTS
San Bernardino was among nation’s “highest tennis courts” when Kramer, Jones thrived
A strong case can be made that professional tennis grew to its current popularity because of tournaments held in San Bernardino 80 years ago....
Mikey Garcia fuels “burning hunger, fire within” in quest of WBC lightweight boxing title
Outside the boxing ring In street clothes, Miguel Angel "Mikey" Garcia looks non-threatening as he prepares for the biggest fight of his boxing career....
Mark Lehman retiring after coaching Cajon basketball to local, state, and national recognition
Mark Lehman is retiring after 34 years of coaching basketball at San Bernardino Cajon High School. His decision was emphatic and goes into effect...
Ex-SBHS track star Bill McMurray became Top-10 professional heavyweight boxer
Former San Bernardino High School athlete Bill McMurray once fought heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson, Ken Norton, Sonny Liston and was a professional sparring partner...
Pile driving EWF fundraiser wrestling show Saturday at Rialto’s Frisbie Middle School
Old school pro wrestling is coming to Rialto Saturday! Empire Wrestling Federation will again host a family-friendly fundraising wrestling show Dec. 3 at 4 p.m....