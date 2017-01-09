Trending Now
COMMUNITY
Mansion Memories offers new fundraising event ‘Mansion Yoga’ at historic Burrage...
Mansion Memories is making it easy to get started on that goal by offering yoga classes at the historic Burrage Mansion in Redlands. Mansion Yoga...
CULTURE
Space, murder and burgers: San Bernardino County Museum launches ‘Dome Talks’
What do murder and wine, things stuck in space and burgers have in common? They’re all topics in a series of discussions planned at the...
I-DRUM delegation helping water protectors at Standing Rock
A delegation of local community members and organizers of Indigenous D.R.U.M. (Indigenous Defense & Resistance Unity Movement or I-DRUM) arrived from San Bernardino to...
INLAND EMPIRE
How an Inland town is becoming center of sanctuary city debate
As Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration looms closer, municipalities across southern California are scurrying to establish themselves as sanctuary cities. The term is used generally to...
SPORTS
Ex-SBHS track star Bill McMurray became Top-10 professional heavyweight boxer
Former San Bernardino High School athlete Bill McMurray once fought heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson, Ken Norton, Sonny Liston and was a professional sparring partner...
Pile driving EWF fundraiser wrestling show Saturday at Rialto’s Frisbie Middle School
Old school pro wrestling is coming to Rialto Saturday! Empire Wrestling Federation will again host a family-friendly fundraising wrestling show Dec. 3 at 4 p.m....
Juan Caldera gains Colton Sports Hall of Fame induction, Was independent sports, entertainment entrepreneur...
Rumors of Juan Caldera's friendships with the Earp family and Pancho Villa once filled the Colton air. For certain, his vast business savvy and...
Carter HS student Everett Bailey leading way as first generation of IE prep hockey...
Before 2016 is over, Rialto youth ice hockey goal tender Everett Bailey will play in tournaments in British Columbia and Dallas as a member...
Disability doesn’t stop Eric Aguilar from chasing athletic dream
Eric Aguilar is no quitter. With his hands full daily volunteering with the Redlands Police Department, involved with their CERT program and now an athlete...