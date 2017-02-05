Trending Now
Cal State student volunteers prepare food boxes, hygiene kits
As part of their commitment to the broader community, 18 Cal State San Bernardino students volunteered their Saturday to prepare and pack food boxes...
CULTURE
Lincoln Memorial Shrine Open House Saturday in Redlands
The Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands will celebrate its 45th annual Open House Saturday. Starting at 10 a.m., this year’s event will feature several new...
Undeterred from vision loss, Ferrer instructs community to be active
Gary Ferrer isn't your ordinary instructor. Despite losing his ability to see, Ferrer teaches 10 free folklorico and Zumba classes per week at St. John’s...
INLAND EMPIRE
Colton open to cannabis cultivation, shuts door on dispensaries and businesses
The Colton City Council on Tuesday directed City Manager Bill Smith to look at the potential benefits and harms associated with marijuana cultivation and...
SPORTS
Mike Garcia wins WBC championship with lights out combination of punches
Miguel Angel "Mikey" Garcia made Dejan Zlaticanin earn every penny of the $325,000 he got to defend his World Boxing Council lightweight championship on...
San Bernardino was among nation’s “highest tennis courts” when Kramer, Jones thrived
A strong case can be made that professional tennis grew to its current popularity because of tournaments held in San Bernardino 80 years ago....
Mikey Garcia fuels “burning hunger, fire within” in quest of WBC lightweight boxing title
Outside the boxing ring In street clothes, Miguel Angel "Mikey" Garcia looks non-threatening as he prepares for the biggest fight of his boxing career....
Mark Lehman retiring after coaching Cajon basketball to local, state, and national recognition
Mark Lehman is retiring after 34 years of coaching basketball at San Bernardino Cajon High School. His decision was emphatic and goes into effect...
Ex-SBHS track star Bill McMurray became Top-10 professional heavyweight boxer
Former San Bernardino High School athlete Bill McMurray once fought heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson, Ken Norton, Sonny Liston and was a professional sparring partner...