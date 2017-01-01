Trending Now
COMMUNITY
Rialto police make holidays happen for 17 children during Shop with...
Seventeen lucky youngsters were able to check items off their Christmas wish-list thanks to Rialto Police and Target. For the first time, the department held...
CULTURE
I-DRUM delegation helping water protectors at Standing Rock
A delegation of local community members and organizers of Indigenous D.R.U.M. (Indigenous Defense & Resistance Unity Movement or I-DRUM) arrived from San Bernardino to...
Nonprofit to award 10 scholarships to SBCUSD female students
Approximately 10 San Bernardino City Unified School District female high school seniors will be receiving scholarships on behalf of the Young Women Empowerment Foundation,...
INLAND EMPIRE
SPORTS
Ex-SBHS track star Bill McMurray became Top-10 professional heavyweight boxer
Former San Bernardino High School athlete Bill McMurray once fought heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson, Ken Norton, Sonny Liston and was a professional sparring partner...
Pile driving EWF fundraiser wrestling show Saturday at Rialto’s Frisbie Middle School
Old school pro wrestling is coming to Rialto Saturday! Empire Wrestling Federation will again host a family-friendly fundraising wrestling show Dec. 3 at 4 p.m....
Juan Caldera gains Colton Sports Hall of Fame induction, Was independent sports, entertainment entrepreneur...
Rumors of Juan Caldera's friendships with the Earp family and Pancho Villa once filled the Colton air. For certain, his vast business savvy and...
Carter HS student Everett Bailey leading way as first generation of IE prep hockey...
Before 2016 is over, Rialto youth ice hockey goal tender Everett Bailey will play in tournaments in British Columbia and Dallas as a member...
Disability doesn’t stop Eric Aguilar from chasing athletic dream
Eric Aguilar is no quitter. With his hands full daily volunteering with the Redlands Police Department, involved with their CERT program and now an athlete...