COMMUNITY
MLK event speaker urges Inland leaders to oppose injustice
Historian, philanthropist, and author Daniel E. Walker urged Inland Empire leaders on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to act against systems of oppression and...
CULTURE
Inland Empire Composers Concert Series announce 2017 lineup
The Inland Empire Composers Concert Series has announced its lineup for 2017. Starting Jan. 28, the series includes concerts at San Bernardino Feldheym Library, San...
Space, murder and burgers: San Bernardino County Museum launches ‘Dome Talks’
What do murder and wine, things stuck in space and burgers have in common? They’re all topics in a series of discussions planned at the...
INLAND EMPIRE
FREE 3K COLOR RUN AT SPRINGBROOK GOLF COURSE
(Riverside, CA) January 19, 2017 - Join us at the 2017 START R.I.G.H.T. KICK-OFF COLOR RUN event, as we kick o our city-wide, healthy...
SPORTS
Mikey Garcia fuels “burning hunger, fire within” in quest of WBC lightweight boxing title
Outside the boxing ring In street clothes, Miguel Angel "Mikey" Garcia looks non-threatening as he prepares for the biggest fight of his boxing career....
Mark Lehman retiring after coaching Cajon basketball to local, state, and national recognition
Mark Lehman is retiring after 34 years of coaching basketball at San Bernardino Cajon High School. His decision was emphatic and goes into effect...
Ex-SBHS track star Bill McMurray became Top-10 professional heavyweight boxer
Former San Bernardino High School athlete Bill McMurray once fought heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson, Ken Norton, Sonny Liston and was a professional sparring partner...
Pile driving EWF fundraiser wrestling show Saturday at Rialto’s Frisbie Middle School
Old school pro wrestling is coming to Rialto Saturday! Empire Wrestling Federation will again host a family-friendly fundraising wrestling show Dec. 3 at 4 p.m....
Juan Caldera gains Colton Sports Hall of Fame induction, Was independent sports, entertainment entrepreneur...
Rumors of Juan Caldera's friendships with the Earp family and Pancho Villa once filled the Colton air. For certain, his vast business savvy and...