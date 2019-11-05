Thursday, November 07, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California.” This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

Saturday, November 9 – Arts Connection, the Arts Council of San Bernardino presents Growing Your Art Career and Business from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This is a free workshop.

Tuesday, November 12 – the Second City Training Center Hollywood will be offering Adulting 101: Public Speaking Basics at 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street, San Bernardino. Attendees will learn tips and tricks to calm anxiety and to communicate more effectively. This workshop is suited for ages 16 and up. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.snpl.org.

Tuesdays, to November 26 – the San Bernardino Public Library will host Free Writing Workshops: Kids and Teens, ages 7 – 17 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library Children’s Room, 555 West 6th Street. This event is part of the National Novel Young Writers Program. For information call (909) 381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Local Advertisement

Fridays, December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Tuesdays, now to mid December – free Ballroom Dance Classes are offered to all ages from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center, 3102 Highland Ave, Patton (just inside Patton Hospital). Instructors Ricardo & Teri Tomboc teach foxtrot, waltz, rumba, tango, swing, hustle and other nightclub dances. For information call (909) 862-8104 or (909) 289-0044.

Festivals/Farmers Markets/Services:

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519

Every Third Thursday – the Home Of Neighborly Services hosts Resource Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Home, 839 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Available resources include: Pre-school Services, Senior Services, Children’s Network, Catholic Charities, Immigration Law, Veterans Concerns, Family Assistance, and Autism Awareness for information and questions call Domomique Mackey (909) 885-3492.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Friday, November 8 – 30 Years of HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality) presents Latina Empowerment Day 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 3285 E. Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino. This one day intensive workshop series focuses on strengthening skills and knowledge on a variety of issues to increase community impact. For information visit https://www.events-Latinas.org/led2019.

Friday, November 8 – the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation presents the 2019 Alumni & Athletic Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 285 E. Hospitality Lane. The inductees are role models for current students and demonstrate their remarkable capabilities. This year’s awardees are: Dr. Louie F. Rodriguez, Mike Sola, Ken Blumenthal, Stan Sanchez, and Eric Swanson. For ticket and sponsorship information call (909) 384-4471 or visit sbvcfoundation@valleycollege.edu.

Saturday, November 9 – An art walk in Downtown San Bernardino, with over 30 local artists, hosted by Arts Connection and San Bernardino Generation Now, and other community partners, will take place from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Breezeway in downtown San Bernardino, 459 W. 4th St. next to Viva La Boba and The Little Gallery. Parking available along Court St. and parking structure on E St.

Saturday, November 9 – the 14th Annual A Salute to Veterans Parade & Expo at 10:00 a.m. with Expo in downtown Riverside. Parade starts from Riverside City College and continues on Market Street to 10th Street. The parade features Airplane Flyovers, Marching Bands, Mounted Horse Units, Antique Cars and Floats, Bag Pipers and Dancers, Military Vehicles, Color Guards, Active Military Personnel and Veterans. The Expo will be held at the Elks Lodge, 6166 Brockton Ave. for information visit asalutetoveterans.org.

Saturday, November 9 – the National Council of Negro Women, Pomona Valley Section present 2019 Black & White Ball from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont, 555 W. Foothill Blvd. Proceeds go to scholarships for the Inland Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Project and the Performing Arts School. For information call (909) 854-0272 or (909) 356-1700.

Saturday, November 9 – Pure Land Foundation with SB City USD, the SB Food Bank CAPSBC, Food Forward, and Lucky Farms will host Mobile Food Pantry from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street, San Bernardino. Families and individuals are reminded to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons since food and essential supplies weigh approximately 40 pounds. One portion per family. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8:00 a.m. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For information call (909) 539-4166 or email info@pureland.foundation.

Saturday, November 9 – the City of Rancho Cucamonga presents Founder’s Day Community Parade at 9:00 a.m. The parade theme is , “Through the Eyes of a Child – Celebrating Children’s Storybooks.” The Parade Route begins at Day Creek Blvd just south of Foothill Blvd, continues south along Jack Benny Drive and ends at Rochester Ave. For detailed information and parking visit www.cityofrc.us/events/founders-day-community-Parade or call (909) 477-2760.

Sunday, November 10 – Suavesitos presents Veterans Day Celebration starting at 9:00 a.m. at La Plaza Park (La Placita) corner of 7th & Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. This free event to honor all veterans includes a Car Show with roll in at 9:00 a.m., Parade starts at 11:00 a.m. at 14th & Mt. Vernon ending at La Plaza Park followed by Celebration Program with guest speakers. Vendors and music will be part of the celebration. For information call Chris (909) 855-9093.

Sunday, November 10 – a free Classical Concert will be held at 3:00 p.m. at RHS Clock Auditorium, 201 S Church Street, Redlands. The program includes Beethoven, Leonard Overture; Brahms, Symphony NO 3; and Mozart, Sinfonia Concertante featuring Mary Eliza Keating, violin and Mari Mizutani,viola with the Redlands Community Orchestra.

Monday, November 11 – San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department present the 19th Annual Veterans Day Salute & Parade starting at 11:00 a.m. The Parade starts in front of SB Police Station and ends at Meadowbrook Park, 250 North Sierra Way. A ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. and on site Veterans resources will be available. The parade features Veterans Groups, Drill Teams, Marching Bands, Military Vehicles, Classic Cars, And Floats. For information call (909) 384-5233 or visit www.SBcity.org/PARKS.

Monday, November 11 – the City of Colton Community Services presents Veterans Day Celebration from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. activities start with a 8:00 a.m Prayer Ceremony at Veterans Park, 292 “O “ Street; 9:30 a.m. Parade from “O” Street and ending at “E” Street; 10:30 a.m. Honor Ceremony at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena; 11:30 a.m. Veterans Showcase, Colton Women’s Club, 295 N. 7th Street; 1:00 p.m. American Legion Post 155, 1401 Veterans way and Open House Veterans Of Foreign Wars, 1789 8th Street.

Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Wall of Freedom at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Freedom Park, 21950 Pico Street, Grand Terrace. For information visit www.veteranswalloffreedom.org.

Wednesday, November 13 – Hispanic Lifestyle and Inland Valley Living present the 4th Annual Women Business & Wellness Conference from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center, 700 N. Haven. This multicultural event features an exhibitor area, workshops, morning keynote address,and luncheon keynote speakers. The goal is to empower, and inspire women of diverse backgrounds with business and wellness resources and information. For information visit http//bit.ly/2ZHVQAb. To RSVP visit hispaniclifestyle.com.

Wednesday, November 13 – the Hispanic Bar Association presents A Night Of Art & Champagne With Cheech Marin from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside. This evening with art, champagne, and conversation with Cheech about the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry. An update will be given on the project progress and future programming. For tickets visit riversideartmuseum.wufoo.com.

Wednesday, November 13 – the University of Redlands welcomes former NFL player and astronaut Leland Melvin who will speak on his experiences and his recently published memoir, “Chasing Space” at 7:00 p.m. at the University’s Memorial Chapel. Melvin, the only individual who was drafted into the National Football League and also flew into space, is also an engineer, educator, and thought leader. The event is free and open the public. Free parking adjacent to the Chapel.

Thursday, November 14 – Inland Empire Economic Partnership’s 7th Annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards & Reception will be held at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, 3649 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event recognizes outstanding public agencies that are proactively cutting through bureaucratic red tape, opening the door for business growth and success, and working to eliminate barriers to economic growth and support job creation for the region. For information call (909) 944-2201.

Saturday, November 16 – the Inland Empire Chapter of Childhelp presents the Nineteenth Annual Forest Of Hope: “Believe in Miracles” Luncheon & Tree Presentation from 11:00 a.m. at the Valencia Room Of the National Orange Show Events Center, 689 South E Street (Arrowhead entrance Gate 9). This event features door prizes, silent and live auctions, Opportunity Drawings for trees, and entertainment. For tickets call (909) 534-4565 or (909) 974-3058.

Saturday, November 16 – Bonnes Meres Auxiliary serving the Children’s Fund presents North Pole Express Annual Auction from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. at the National Orange Show Events Center, 689 South E Street, San Bernardino. For tickets visit Eventbrite or www.bonnesmeres.org.

Saturday, November 16 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents Jennifer Holliday & Lynn Harrell Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. The program features Elfman – Nightmare Before Christmas; Lopez – Remember Me from “Coco”; Bloch – Schelomo: HebraicRhapsody for Solo Cello and Orchestra featuring Lynn Harrell; Tchaikovsky – Excepts from The Nutcrackers; and select favorites from Tony and Grammy winning legend Jennifer Holliday. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit sanbernardinosymphony.org.

Saturday, November 16 – the Arts Connection, The Arts Council Of San Bernardino County and KayJo Creatives present Poetry Out Loud Kickoff Bash from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536, W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This is free event

Favorite Quote:

“Peace has victories, but it takes brave men and women to win them.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.