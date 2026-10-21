SB County Voters Urged to Return Ballots Before Nov. 3

With approximately 600,000 voters expected to participate in the Nov. 3 general election, San Bernardino County’s elections chief is urging residents to return ballots early, track their status and leave time to correct signature problems that could prevent their votes from being counted.

Registrar of Voters Joani Finwall said early returns give voters greater confidence that their ballots have arrived and help election workers manage the surge that otherwise builds on Election Day.

“The earlier the better,” Finwall said during an Oct. 13 interview.

The county’s “Don’t Ghost the Vote” campaign encourages residents to mail ballots by Oct. 27 or return them to an official drop box or early voting location by Oct. 30 for inclusion in initial election night results.

Those recommended dates are earlier than the final deadlines. Ballots delivered to drop boxes or voting locations must arrive by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the registrar within seven days after the election. No postage is required.

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters is led by Registrar of Voters Joani Finwall. Photo by Manny Sandoval

Voters mailing ballots close to Election Day should take them inside a post office and request a manual postmark, the county advises.

A completed ballot also needs a properly signed return envelope. Finwall said some voters accidentally sign a family member’s envelope or sign the section authorizing another person to return the ballot instead of the voter’s signature line.

Voters should check that they are using their own envelope and signing the correct line before returning it.

Signatures may also change over time, Finwall said, and some signatures on file were captured on Department of Motor Vehicles electronic pads.

If a return envelope is unsigned or its signature does not match the voter’s record, the registrar’s office contacts the voter and provides a chance to correct the problem through a process known as curing.

Voters notified of a problem should follow the registrar’s instructions promptly. The county lists Nov. 25 as this election’s deadline to correct unsigned envelopes or signatures that do not match. Available remedies include completing a signature verification statement or visiting the office to resolve the issue.

Finwall said ballots that cannot be matched through automated signature verification receive manual review. Returning them early gives staff more time to identify problems and voters more time to respond.

Voters can monitor their ballot through California’s “Where’s My Ballot?” service at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov. The system offers text, email or voice-call notifications about ballot status, including alerts about issues requiring correction.

Finwall said residents without internet access can call the registrar’s office at 909-387-8300 for assistance checking their ballot’s status. Voice-call notifications also provide an option for voters who do not use smartphones.

Residents unsure whether a drop box is official should check its location against the county’s list at elections.sbcounty.gov, Finwall said.

“All ways to return your ballot are secure,” she said.

Two-person ballot security teams collect ballots from drop boxes, stay in communication with the office and transport the ballots back for processing, Finwall said. Postal ballots also arrive at the facility daily.

After signatures are verified, ballots are separated from their return envelopes.

“Once the ballot is extracted, there’s no personal identification on a ballot,” Finwall said. “It then becomes anonymous.”

Residents who lose a ballot or need a replacement can contact the registrar or visit the office. The county lists Oct. 27 as the deadline to request a replacement mail ballot. Voters needing help afterward should contact the office about in-person options.

Early voting is available at 777 E. Rialto Ave. in San Bernardino, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, during the same hours. Drive-through ballot drop-off operates weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ten additional early voting sites open Oct. 29, operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 2. They are closed Nov. 1. Locations and addresses are listed on the registrar’s website.

On Election Day, voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Finwall said the county plans 222 polling locations, and voters can cast their ballot at any county polling location.

Eligible residents who missed the Oct. 19 regular registration deadline can still register and vote in person. Conditional registration is available at the registrar’s office or an early voting site through Election Day, and at polling places on Election Day.

Those voters receive provisional ballots, which are counted after election officials verify eligibility.

Mail ballots accounted for 89% of votes cast in the June primary, Finwall said, making the timing of returns central to the county’s workload.

When large numbers of envelopes arrive on Election Day, workers must still verify signatures, address problems, remove ballots from envelopes and tabulate them. Early returns spread that work over more days, helping reduce the volume remaining after polls close.

The office also publishes a schedule for residents who want to observe ballot processing. Finwall said welcoming the public helps address questions and concerns about how elections are conducted.

“We allow anyone to come and observe,” Finwall said. “Transparency is key.”

For locations, hours and ballot assistance, visit elections.sbcounty.gov or call 909-387-8300.

“Our passion here is to empower our voters to participate and give them the confidence that they’re participating in a safe and secure and accessible election,” Finwall said.