Roughly 60 residents, environmental advocates, state and local officials gathered at the Mead Valley Library Saturday, Nov. 14 to celebrate the anniversary of the Freight Communities Action Coalition’s truck-route summit amid region-wide noncompliance with Assembly Bill 98 and its follow-up, Senate Bill 415.

The rollout of AB 98, a 2024 law passed to curtail the negative effects of logistics on frontline communities, marked a legislative shift recognizing the industry’s impact on the region’s health and environment. Effective January 1, 2026, the law established new rules and statewide standards. But, nearly one year later, cities across the Inland Empire remain uncompliant, prompting California Attorney General Rob Bonta to issue an Oct. 5 enforcement advisory letter.

“AB 98’s requirement to craft truck routes starts with the region with the highest

concentration of warehouses and among the highest levels of air pollution,” the letter said. “Diesel trucks travelling to and from warehouses emit nitrogen oxide (NOx) — a primary precursor to smog formation and a significant factor in the development of respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, and lung irritation — and diesel particulate matter (a subset of fine particulate matter that is smaller than 2.5 micrometers) — a contributor to cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, and premature death.”

According to a 2026 American Lung Association “State of the Air” report, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties rank worst in the nation for ozone pollution.

The letter was sent to eight jurisdictions for failing to meet the Jan. 1 deadline to update their commercial truck routes, including Riverside County, Chino, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Perris, Rancho Cucamonga, Rialto and Riverside.

The updates must identify truck routes that safely accommodate truck traffic while avoiding residential areas and other sensitive locations, including schools, day care centers, parks and hospitals. To minimize exposure to these areas, the law mandates that local officials prioritize the use of interstate and state divided highways as well as commercial, industrial and agricultural roads as preferred paths of travel. The law also requires that jurisdictions make a diligent effort to engage the public, providing opportunities for their involvement in the truck-route planning process.

Deputy attorneys general Jessica Durney and Ellie Song spoke to attendees about the law’s truck-route requirements and the Attorney General’s enforcement authority. They explained that the office can bring a lawsuit seeking civil penalties of $50,000 for every six months of noncompliance, along with investigation and prosecution costs and court orders requiring corrective action. However, those penalties are not automatic, they said. The courts must consider mitigating circumstances, including hardship and good faith efforts to comply.

Ismael Gonzalez, vice chair of the Sierra Club’s Box Springs Group, spoke with Inland Empire Community News and said that he welcomed the agencies’ participation but expressed frustration with the pace of enforcement. He questioned why the penalty provisions available under the law had not produced the accountability he wanted to see.

“They do have some tools in their utility belt, but they’re not using it, at least not yet,” he said. “So it’s our civic duty to take a stand, voice our opinions and say enough is enough,” citing a 2025 Region in Crisis 2 report.

According to that report, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties are home to over one billion square feet of warehouse space, with 55 million square feet added since 2023. An additional 123 million square feet are pending review.

Still, for coalition organizers, the anniversary offered an opportunity to assess both local governments’ progress and their own efforts.

Organizers Karla Cervantes and Tatiana Flores presented to the group and reported attending more than 70 meetings over the past year, including city council, planning commission and county meetings. Their track record included stopping the West Campus Upper Plateau project and reducing the number of warehouses in the Harvest Landing project. In Perris, they cited a data center ban and an extension of the warehouse moratorium, among other accomplishments throughout the region.

Ian MacMillan, assistant deputy director at South Coast Air Quality Management District, addresses questions from attendees at the Mead Valley Library Saturday, Nov. 14.

Organizers also made and passed out report cards assessing jurisdictions’ outreach, responsiveness and consideration of community comments during truck-route planning. According to their grading system, Riverside County and the City of Riverside received failing grades. Jurupa Valley and Moreno Valley passed with “satisfactory” marks. Perris trailed, receiving a “fairly satisfactory” grade.

Following the event, Flores told IECN that bringing community stakeholders, state and local officials together helps address a history of limited opportunities for frontline residents and advocates to influence local decisions.

“It’s just an instance where we see that collaboration is possible and should be the norm in every space,” she said.

The coalition received a $250,000 California Air Resources Board educational grant as part of the California Air Grants program to support community engagement on environmental justice issues.

The anniversary summit ended with organizers inviting participants to examine truck-route maps, share insights and enjoy heaping servings of chocolate and vanilla cake.