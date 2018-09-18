West Valley Regional Job Fair to connect job seekers with jobs

Local Advertisement

Nearly 100 employers will be looking to match up with qualified job seekers when the 2018 West Valley Regional Job Fair comes to the Ontario Convention Center on Sept. 26.

The West Valley event is one of three regional job fairs sponsored each year by the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board to help further advance one of the most robust local economies in the United States. Last year, more than 230 businesses and more than 2,200 job seekers participated in the three fairs.

“This is an ideal environment for businesses looking to expand,” said Tony Myrell, Chairman of the WDB. “The opportunities for businesses and employees in San Bernardino County is unprecedented. We’ve got a workforce that skews younger and is better educated and better trained than ever before.”

The West Valley Regional Job Fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Way in Ontario. Employers are asked to RSVP no later than Sept. 24 to 1-800-451-JOBS.

Local Advertisement

Job seekers should pre-register at https://2018wvjobfair.eventbrite.com. They are encouraged to dress for an interview and bring plenty of resumes. Employers interested in attending should register at https://conta.cc/2niUYkd.