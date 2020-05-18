Aguilar votes to provide additional coronavirus funding for Inland Empire residents, first responders

Local Advertisement

The House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act on Friday, May 15, a bill to provide relief to first responders, frontline workers and Americans affected by the spread and economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The bill includes nearly $1 trillion for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to ensure first responders, police officers, teachers, and other key municipal and frontline workers avoid pay cuts or layoffs. The bill also establishes a Heroes’ Fund of $200 billion to give hazard pay to frontline workers, provides additional stimulus payments of up to $6,000 per family, and funds an additional $75 billion for coronavirus testing, treatment and prevention efforts.

If the bill is enacted, the most recent estimates indicate that cities within California’s 31stCongressional District and the County of San Bernardino would be eligible for over $1.9 billion in combined federal funding over the next two years, with the following individual allocations: