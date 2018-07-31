August events at San Manuel Casino

On Friday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m., take a seat at The Pines Modern Steakhouse and enjoy a five-course meal carefully curated with delectable wines from Paso Robles-based Justin Winery. The main course includes dry aged New York steak, forbidden rice, royal trumpet mushroom adobo and pea and green garlic emulsions paired with the Justin Isosceles Red Blend.