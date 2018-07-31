August events at San Manuel Casino

Here’s what’s happening in August at San Manuel Casino:
Food & Beverage
- Jamaican Storm – San Manuel Casino will quench your summer thirst with the latest cocktail of the month, Jamaican Storm. This top-notch cocktail combines Q ginger beer and Kraken dark spiced rum on the rocks, topped off with fresh pressed lime.
- Justin Winery Dinner Pairing –
On Friday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m., take a seat at The Pines Modern Steakhouse and enjoy a five-course meal carefully curated with delectable wines from Paso Robles-based Justin Winery. The main course includes dry aged New York steak, forbidden rice, royal trumpet mushroom adobo and pea and green garlic emulsions paired with the Justin Isosceles Red Blend.
- Rock & Brews Restaurant – For an edgier brunch, look no further than Rock & Brews with their fan-favorite Bloody Mary specials and live music from Phat Strat, jamming out classic rock tunes every Saturday and Sunday. If signature wings and hand-crafted burgers fit your style, stay after for a bite or two and listen to the top rock n’ roll tribute bands that bring a new twist to old-time favorites every night from 7 and 9 p.m., and at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. every third Thursday of the month.
Entertainment
- Monthly Concerts at Rock & Brews – San Manuel Casino brings another round of popular rock entertainment to Rock & Brews with this month’s monthly concert series headliners. Two legendary performers, rock comedy trio, The Dan Band, and former The Runaways member, guitarist Lita Ford, will be taking the stage on Friday, August 17 and on Friday, August 24. Tickets are on sale here. Be on the lookout for ticket announcements for upcoming glam metal band, Warrant.
- The Pines Modern Steakhouse – With an innovative menu on the cutting-edge of flavor and sophistication, it comes as no surprise that The Pines Modern Steakhouse brings an impressive line-up of world-class talent to their stage. Guests are treated to new, and well-known styles of music every night of the week from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Gaming
- Win a 2018 BMW 5 Series– or cash and Xtra Credit prizes, every Thursday in August. Three drawings will take place at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Rockin’ Casino. Club Serrano members can earn entries between August 1- 30 through kiosks two hours before each drawing and by playing on any of the more than 4,800 slot machines and table games. Winners of the BMW will also have the chance to upgrade from a 5 Series to a BMW 7M Series worth up to $100,000.
- Game of Thrones: Fire & Blood — A new slot machine is roaring into San Manuel Casino! Look out for the Game of Thrones: Fire & Blood slot machine with gameplay based off seasons 4, 5 and 6 of the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. Vanquish foes on the newly designed 55-inch double-curved HD monitor with 4K display, offering three different Dragon bonus boosts and over 5,400 ways to win. Now available on the first floor near Rock & Brews restaurant.
- $24K Hold’Em Tournament – Shuffle up and deal! Take a seat at our Hold’em Poker Tournament on August 29 to win a share of $24,000. Keep track of progress on the Bravo Poker app and play all month long to qualify for the main event against 189 of the best players around and for a chance to walk away with up to $6,000.
- Summertime Madness—San Manuel Casino is continuing to make Club Serrano members winners this summer. Two lucky winners will be chosen from drawings every Tuesday at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. to win prizes ranging from $250 – $500 and select chips will win the $5,000 cash prize.
- SpinFerno Tournament – The SpinFerno Slot Tournament series will be heating things up every Friday in August in search of the All Thrill Slot Tournament Champion. Limited to the first 300 participants who earn 2,500 points during the week, competition will be fierce for the $5,000 grand prize. Claim your title in the SpinFerno Tournament Slot area located on the second level near Rock & Brews restaurant.
- All Thrill Escape – All Thrill Escape continues in August where Club Serrano members can win $25,000 to travel San Manuel style to a destination of their choice just by playing slots or swiping their Club Serrano cards at kiosks. Drawings are held every Sunday in August at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the Rockin’ Casino.
- PlayOnline – Wherever you go, play San Manuel Casino slots or table games with PlayOnline. New and exciting games are added to the lineup every week, with in-game tournaments against other PlayOnline players where they may find their name atop daily and weekly leaderboards. For the month of August, use code SUNSHINE to earn a one-time bonus of 25,000 coins. Download the app today on Google Play or the App Store.