Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California hosting its annual Quarter-Rama event

On Saturday, May 11th, Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California (CCFSC) is hosting its annual Quarter-Rama fundraiser at the Yucaipa Women’s Club from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

“The Quarter-Rama is a fast paced quarter auction that raises money for the direct benefit of Childhood Cancer Foundation families. Participants can win auction items for only quarters all the while making a difference in the life of a child diagnosed with cancer,” said Stephanie Avila, CCFSC executive director.

“Several vendors participate in the event and provide donations of their amazing products to be included in the auction. Auction items range from 1 to 8 quarters; items range from gift cards, gift baskets, or home décor. This year we are including two Disneyland 1-Day Park Hopper tickets,” continued Avila.

The fundraising goal for the Quarter-Rama is $3,000.

“Funds raised help fund direct family support programs, including: emergency assistance (transportation assistance, grocery assistance, etc.), weekly parent breakfast support meetings, monthly teen connection meetings for adolescents ages 14-18 years old, who have or have had cancer, birthday gifts to patients, and more,” Avila said.

At last year’s Quarter-Rama, over 100 community members attended the event.

“My family and I attend the Quarter-Rama every year; it’s a fun way to raise funds for families and children affected by cancer. I’m looking forward to our community coming together to support the cause again this year,” said Denise Sandoval, CCFSC supporter.

Donors for the 2019 event include the Yucaipa Women’s Club and Stater Bros Markets.

“I’d like to thank our event donors and our vendors participating in this year’s event, which include Tupperware, Goodies By Sandy, Jewels by Park Lane, Young Living Essential Oils, Essentials and More, Mary Kay, Love Your Melon, Stampin’ Up!, Scentsy, Ily & Livy Boutique, Paper Panther Designs, Little Marquez Bowtique, Cristy Gutierrez Photography, and Black Tree Market,” concluded Avila.

If interested in learning more about the organization or volunteering your time, visit http://ccfsocal.org/.