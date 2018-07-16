Local Advertisement

Following strong bipartisan support in the Legislature, Governor Jerry Brown today signed a bill authored by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) that will ensure greater opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities to live with families and receive services and support in a family setting.

Specifically, Senate Bill 1107 will allow any non-profit or for-profit agency to participate in the vendorization process through the California Department of Developmental Services so that they can provide Family Home Agency services. Presently, both non-profit and for-profit companies provide Medi-Cal waivers and intermediate care family services, but California currently limits Medi-Cal Family Home Agency services to only non-profit agencies which greatly affects the flexibility that families have when choosing care and resources for their loved ones.

The Family Home model generally offers a less restrictive alternative to group home and intermediate care facility settings, as well as more than just the basic necessities of food and shelter. They also help the individual with grooming, hygiene, scheduling, transportation for appointments, and support for other activities such as school, work and recreation. These providers also teach life skills based on the needs of the individual within the home setting.

“With the Governor’s signature, SB 1107 increases the opportunity and flexibility for people with developmental disabilities to live in a family setting,” Senator Leyva said. “This important measure ensures that every family is able to choose the care and resources that best fit their needs and financial situation. Though SB 1107 expands the number of agencies that can provide these services, it does not change the qualifications for providers or consumer protections. I appreciate Governor Brown’s signature of SB 1107 that will help strengthen the ability of families to make the best decision for their loved ones.”

Sponsored jointly by SEIU California and ResCare Inc. and supported by the Association of Regional Center Agencies, SB 1107 will take effect on January 1, 2019.