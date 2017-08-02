Local assemblyman to cover cost of first 100 pets adopted at four IE shelters

By
Yazmin Alvarez
-
0
66
iecn photo/yazmin alvarez Adoption fees for the first 100 pets adopted at the Redlands Animal Shelter will be covered by Assemblyman Marc Steinorth Aug. 4 and 5.

Assemblyman Marc Steinorth, R-Rancho Cucamonga, is encouraging Inland Empire residents to take a four-legged friend home from a local shelter this weekend — at no cost.

On Aug. 4, 5 and 6, Steinorth will be covering the cost of the first 100 animals adopted at Redlands, Devore, San Bernardino City animal shelters and the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center, as part of the annual Steinorth 100 campaign.

Steinorth, of the 40th assembly district, originally spearheaded the campaign in 2015 to create awareness to AB 797, which protects citizens from civil liability for necessary actions taken in good faith to rescue an animal from a hot car, and to AB 976, which offers a tax reduction of up to $100 for people who adopt a pet 4 years or older or a cat from a nonprofit shelter or rescue. AB 976 passed in 2015 and AB 797 passed last year.

With the help of Steinorth’s sponsorships through the campaign, a total of 68 animals from the Redlands shelter were adopted last year, Redlands Animal Shelter Supervisor Bill Miller said.

In continuing efforts to support shelters, the campaign launches again with hopes of seeing at least 400 pets find their forever homes.

More than 100 animals are available for adoption at the Redlands shelter, and when a furry friend is taken home, the shelter provides a free toy, collar and professional photos with each adoption.

Visit each shelter’s Facebook to view and learn more about available adoptable animals.

SHARE
Previous articleGC August 3, 2017
Next articleBack to School giveaways Saturday at Sylvan Park in Redlands
Yazmin Alvarez
Yazmin Alvarez is the Community News Editor for Rialto Record and Inland Empire Weekly. For news leads, she can be reached at: (909) 381-9898 ext. 207 or via email: iecn.yazmin@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here