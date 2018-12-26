Over 1,250 students celebrated at Cal State San Bernardino’s Winter Commencement

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, December 8, over 1,250 students were recognized at California State University, San Bernardino’s 18th annual Winter Commencement at the Coussoulis Arena.

“On behalf of California State University, San Bernardino, I welcome you to today’s commencement ceremony; featuring graduates from The College of Natural Sciences. Congratulations to the Class of 2018,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales.

CSUSB Graduate Jon Anderson earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies.

CSUSB’s five colleges participated in commencement ceremonies, including the College of Arts & Letters, the Jack H. Brown College of Business & Public Administration and the College of Education, the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, and the College of Natural Sciences.

”This is your moment and you have earned the right to be proud. There has never been a more important time to earn a college degree. It is the first step on the path to a satisfying career and an engaged life,” continued Morales.

During Morales’ speech at the ceremony, he thanked the audience members for attending and commended them for being a support system to the graduates.

“Graduates…your success was made possible by the support of those closest to you. Parents, family members, relatives, spouses and friends, please stand to be recognized,” said Morales.

Each of the four graduation ceremonies held featured a packed house in the 3,00-plus seat arena. “Congratulations to our new graduates. You now join the ranks of this country’s best and brightest. Do not be afraid to work hard, in the long run it will pay off. Your college degree comes with added responsibility. Remember, take a leadership in all things you do, be a volunteer in your community, be considerate of others, advocate for your environment and respect those around you, deny racism whenever and wherever you find it,” concluded Morales.