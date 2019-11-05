Redlands Community Hospital Volunteer Program honored by Northside Impact Committee

Local Advertisement

The Northside Impact Committee honored the volunteer program at Redlands Community Hospital (RCH) during its “28 Years of Making a Difference” Recognition and Scholarships Awards at the Orton Center at University of Redlands.

Redlands Community Hospital has more than 275 volunteers who lend their time and talent to support the patients, physicians, nurses, and staff of the hospital. The committee unanimously decided to recognize the entire team for their dedication to the hospital and community.

“As a patient at the hospital, I have personally experienced the kindness and generosity of the volunteers,” said Ed Flores, chairman of the Northside Impact Committee. “Every member of the committee has been impressed with the work ethic and continual support the volunteers provide to the hospital and members of our community.”

Among scholarship recipients was Shreya Guryanathen, junior volunteer at RCH in the Maternal Child unit and a student at Citrus Valley High School. An exceptional student, she maintains impressive grades while being involved in extracurricular activities at school, church, in the community. Shreya plans to major in biology in college.

James H. Stellar, a longtime volunteer at RCH, was awarded the Community Service Award for his service with the Redlands Police Department. He was also recognized for starting the 365 Club, a fundraising organization that supports the Redlands Police Department’s Citizen Volunteer Patrol. James is a greeter at the hospital, and also served as a shuttle driver, board member, past Auxiliary President and recipient of the Mary Kimberly-Shirk award in 2017.

Established in 1991, the Northside Impact Committee is a non-profit organization continuously working to unite the city of Redlands. The committee’s leadership actively participates in civic engagement, yearlong fundraising, and philanthropy.

“We are so proud of our volunteers, they are extraordinary people who play such an important role in improving the patient experience in the hospital,” said Cherie Towers, Director of Volunteer Services at Redlands Community Hospital. “Their willingness to give of their time and their dedication is invaluable and provides much support to our patients, visitors, staff, and physicians.”

For more information about Volunteer Services at Redlands Community Hospital, please visit: www.redlandshospital.org or call (909) 335-5500.