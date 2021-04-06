Registration open for Rialto Adult School

Local Advertisement

What are you waiting for? It is so easy for adult students to advance their education by earning a high school diploma or GED. And Rialto Unified School District is making it even easier.

The Rialto Adult School (RAS) is enrolling students each week, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RAS at 324 N. Palm Ave., building G-1 in Rialto, or call (909) 879-6010 to start the process. It’s simple and registration forms can be completed and turned in on the same day. Interested students can also visit https://kec.rialto.k12.ca.us/ae for more information.

Great things are happening at RAS, and you should join.

“Now is an exciting time to participate in the wonderful world of Adult Education, take this opportunity to achieve your educational goals,” Rialto Adult School Principal Kimberly Watson said. “We have more than tripled our graduation rate and doubled the number of students participating in the program. Join us at RAS. We are excited to welcome you to our school.”

Classes are currently being held virtually, although learning packets available for anyone not comfortable with online learning. Morning and evening classes are also available.

It’s never too late to continue your education. At RAS, there is no age limit and you don’t have to live in Rialto to register.

The RAS offers a wide variety of opportunities for students to advance their education. They can help students who would like to receive their high school diploma or take classes to prepare them for the GED. RAS also offers classes to help English learners build language skills as well as computer classes where students can build their computer knowledge. There are also programs for adults to explore the fields of culinary arts or pharmacy technician. With the pharmacy technician program, students can get certified to become a pharmacy technician upon successful completion of the class and the state exam.

Please call to inquire about the cost of each program.

Don’t wait! Advance your education today!