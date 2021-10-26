RUSD celebrates Halloween with Trunk or Treat, Book Mania events

Prepare yourself for a day of literacy plus a few tricks and treats into the evening across the Rialto Unified School District on Friday, Oct. 29.
Friday in the RUSD will begin with Book Mania, a literacy event for elementary schools across the district. Later that day, the entire community is invited to a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event at select RUSD school sites from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please see the end of the article for a full list of participating school sites.
Literacy is certainly no trick. It’s fundamental to education. Book Mania is part of the Rialto Unified School District’s Foundations: Literacy & Numeracy Initiative, which focuses on developing and celebrating literacy and math skills in students. Book Mania will concentrate on the literacy component and will be a day filled with dress-up, guest readers, student writing, and more.
Students are encouraged to dress up as their favorite book characters as part of the celebration. They can stay dressed up as RUSD families and the community ride into Trunk or Treat starting at 5 p.m. The entire community is encouraged to drive-thru the event and room for some treats in their spooky vehicles as they drive-thru a Trunk or Treat event at an RUSD school site.
The RUSD hosted a popular drive-thru Trunk or Treat event last year around Halloween at several school sites. This year, 15 school sites across the RUSD will participate. RUSD families can visit their school site campus. If their site is not hosting Trunk or Treat they can drive-thru at a nearby campus that is hosting the event for some tricks and treats in celebration of Halloween.
See below for a full list of schools grouped by region:
NORTH
Fitzgerald Elementary School
2568 W Terra Vista Dr, Rialto, CA 92377
Kordyak Elementary School
4580 Mango Ave, Fontana, CA 92336
Trapp Elementary School
2750 Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92377
Hughbanks Elementary School
2241 N Apple Ave, Rialto, CA 92377
CENTRAL
Casey Elementary School
219 N Eucalyptus Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Dollahan Elementary School
1060 W Etiwanda Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Dunn Elementary School
830 N Lilac Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Preston Elementary School
1750 N Willow Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Werner Elementary School
1050 W Rialto Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
SOUTH
Curtis Elementary School
451 S Lilac Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Garcia Elementary School
1390 W Randall Ave, Colton, CA 92324
Kelley Elementary School
380 S Meridian Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Milor High School
266 W Randall Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Rialto Middle School
1262 W Rialto Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
Simpson Elementary School
1050 S Lilac Ave, Rialto, CA 92376