RUSD celebrates Halloween with Trunk or Treat, Book Mania events

Prepare yourself for a day of literacy plus a few tricks and treats into the evening across the Rialto Unified School District on Friday, Oct. 29.

Friday in the RUSD will begin with Book Mania, a literacy event for elementary schools across the district. Later that day, the entire community is invited to a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event at select RUSD school sites from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please see the end of the article for a full list of participating school sites.

Literacy is certainly no trick. It’s fundamental to education. Book Mania is part of the Rialto Unified School District’s Foundations: Literacy & Numeracy Initiative, which focuses on developing and celebrating literacy and math skills in students. Book Mania will concentrate on the literacy component and will be a day filled with dress-up, guest readers, student writing, and more.

Students are encouraged to dress up as their favorite book characters as part of the celebration. They can stay dressed up as RUSD families and the community ride into Trunk or Treat starting at 5 p.m. The entire community is encouraged to drive-thru the event and room for some treats in their spooky vehicles as they drive-thru a Trunk or Treat event at an RUSD school site.

The RUSD hosted a popular drive-thru Trunk or Treat event last year around Halloween at several school sites. This year, 15 school sites across the RUSD will participate. RUSD families can visit their school site campus. If their site is not hosting Trunk or Treat they can drive-thru at a nearby campus that is hosting the event for some tricks and treats in celebration of Halloween.

See below for a full list of schools grouped by region:



NORTH

Fitzgerald Elementary School

2568 W Terra Vista Dr, Rialto, CA 92377



Kordyak Elementary School

4580 Mango Ave, Fontana, CA 92336



Trapp Elementary School

2750 Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92377



Hughbanks Elementary School

2241 N Apple Ave, Rialto, CA 92377



CENTRAL

Casey Elementary School

219 N Eucalyptus Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Dollahan Elementary School

1060 W Etiwanda Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Dunn Elementary School

830 N Lilac Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Preston Elementary School

1750 N Willow Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Werner Elementary School

1050 W Rialto Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



SOUTH

Curtis Elementary School

451 S Lilac Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Garcia Elementary School

1390 W Randall Ave, Colton, CA 92324



Kelley Elementary School

380 S Meridian Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Milor High School

266 W Randall Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Rialto Middle School

1262 W Rialto Ave, Rialto, CA 92376



Simpson Elementary School

1050 S Lilac Ave, Rialto, CA 92376

