SB School District invites the community to apply to be principal for a day

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work as a social worker? How about a teacher or maybe a negotiator? How about all three jobs at the same time?

The District invites community members and business leaders to experience the rewards and challenges of leading a public school by participating in Principal for a Day on Thursday, March 14. Since its launch more than two decades ago as a collaboration between the District and the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce, the Principal for a Day program has hosted hundreds of private and public sector professionals.

Participants spend nearly half a day leading a District school alongside the actual principal. Besides a brief gathering first thing in the morning and an afternoon review, little else is scripted. A typical day for a guest principal may include greeting students, meeting teachers, and eating lunch in the cafeteria.

“As a principal, no two school days are alike,” said Hunt Elementary School Principal Kristin Kolling. “Today, I may spend half the day visiting classrooms and training teachers. Tomorrow, we could have a fire drill at the same time I’m comforting a kindergartner whose dog passed away. And then, on my way to a parent meeting, I’ll be summoned to mediate a disagreement between fourth graders. Still, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

If you’re interested in serving as a Principal for a Day, please complete an application at www.sbcusd.com/pfad or call theCommunications Department at (909) 381-1250. Applications must be submitted by February 1.