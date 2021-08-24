SB School District welcomes new board members, Asst. Superintendent Dr. Monárrez promoted

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino City Unified School District’s (SBCUSD’s) executive cabinet has undergone several changes over the past few months, all designed to better serve students and families.

The Board of Education held a reception in honor of the two newest additions to the cabinet and the promotion of Dr. Rachel Monárrez. The reception began at 4:30 p.m. at the Dr. Margaret Hill Community Room in the Board of Education building, prior to the August 17 Board meeting.

The newest addition to the cabinet is Dr. Ricardo Esquivel. As the assistant superintendent of Equity, Access, and Innovation, Esquivel will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of new Superintendent Doc Ervin’s vision of providing equity, access, and innovation for all students.

Esquivel, who holds both a master’s and doctorate degree in Urban Education and Leadership, has several years of experience as an educational leader. Most recently, he served as superintendent of the Elk Hills Elementary School District. Prior to that, he was the executive director of the Wonderful College Prep Academy in Kern County. Esquivel also has more than four years of experience serving as a school administrator.

Local Advertisement

Esquivel is filling the assistant superintendent position left open when Dr. Rachel Monárrez was promoted to deputy superintendent.

Monárrez joined SBCUSD in August 2016 as the assistant superintendent of Student Services and was later named the assistant superintendent of Continuous Improvement. That position has been renamed to assistant superintendent of Equity, Access, and Innovation.

Monárrez has spent her 27 years in education focusing on the success of students. She spent almost two decades as a classroom teacher and instructional leader. In 2004, she earned recognition as a National Board Certified Teacher, something that only a small percentage of teachers earn and only after proving their effectiveness in the classroom through a rigorous, lengthy process.

In 2020, the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators named Monárrez as the Central Office Administrator of the Year for her distinguished leadership and excellence in advocating on behalf of Latino/Latina/Latinx children.

Monárrez earned her M.A. in Education in 1995 and her Ph.D. in Urban Education in 2010.

Harold Sullins joined SBCUSD as the associate superintendent of Business, Facilities, and Operations on July 8, 2021.

Sullins served as the assistant superintendent of Administrative Services for Rosemead School District prior to joining SBCUSD. He has also served as the assistant superintendent of Business Services for Upland Unified School District and the executive director of Business Services for San Jacinto Unified School District.

Sullins earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and has certifications in school management negotiations and as a chief business official.

The executive cabinet are the top-level division and department heads directly reporting to the superintendent. They meet regularly to advise the superintendent, and they help run the District’s daily operations.