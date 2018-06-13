SBCUSD Honors Employees Who Make a Difference

Local Advertisement

Every year, the Board of Education of the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) honors employees who have dedicated years to our students and community and who have gone above and beyond in Making Hope Happen.

SBCUSD recognized a total of 7 employees for 40 years of service. The District recognized an additional 4 employees for 35 years of service and 59 employees for 25 years of service.

The Board of Education presented Golden Apple Awards to Sylvia Garcia-Flores, Deputy Superintendent administrative assistant; Mary Pierce, Employee Development director; Christina DeRienzo, District Police officer; and Pam Tetlock, Richardson PREP HI Middle School teacher.

The Crystal Apple Award winners were: Terry Comnick, Categorical Programs director; Nick Flores, Information Technology (I.T.) assistant director; Brandy Bartley, Cajon High School LH resource specialist; Ezekiel Adeleke, Accountability & Education Technology computer specialist III; Tammy DeBellis, Health Services nurse; Maria Gomez, Thompson Elementary custodian; Valentina Dowling, Dominguez Elementary counselor; Kathie Perlut, Categorical Programs secretary III; Elisabeth Lindsay, Pacific High School career development teacher; and Rudy Rios, Muscoy Elementary custodian.