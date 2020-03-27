The teenager’s guide to getting through isolation

Local Advertisement

The times we are living in are crazy. The global pandemic, COVID-19, seems to be the only thing anyone is talking about. The fast spread of this deadly virus has led many countries to go on lockdown, and many others are isolating themselves from the outside world. This includes teenagers. As a teenager, not being able to hang out with friends is pretty rough, but there are a few things you can do to get through this crazy period of time.

One thing teens can do is go on a walk. Many health organizations have said going outside and walking is fine, and won’t put you at risk. If you have a pet, walk your pet! If not, take a jog around your block. This allows you to stay healthy and breath some fresh air.

Another activity is playing board games. Yes, it sounds crazy, but board games can be a very fun family activity. Games like Scrabble, Life and Scattergories can provide some hour long entertainment, all while preventing any spread of germs.

Now, this next one may be unpopular, but change out of your Pajamas once in a while. Obviously it’s nice to just sleep in, not worry about school and just lay around in your PJ’s all day. But try changing into some clothes for a bit. Dress in some casual shorts and a T-shirt and just change it up, rather than just sitting around in your pajamas 24/7.

The last thing is probably what every teen is doing, play video games or go on your phone (moderately). Video game numbers are spiking since the outbreak, so hop on with your friends and enjoy some games. There’s new content on games like COD, Fortnite, etc that can keep you busy for a couple days.

Plus, with everyone posting on social media, there’s hours worth of stuff to scroll through. Some musicians are posting isolation concerts, going live with other celebrities and more!

Just make sure to put the tech down once in a while and do the things listed above.

That is a teenager’s ultimate guide to isolation. I hope this helps you or a close family member help get through this stressful, wacky, isolated time. Stay safe everyone and make sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds multiple times each day to make sure you stay healthy!