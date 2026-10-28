RCCD Names Star Rivera-Lacey, Ph.D., as Next Chancellor

The Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees has selected Star Rivera-Lacey, Ph.D., as the District’s next chancellor, effective January 1, 2027.

Currently serving as RCCD’s deputy chancellor and provost, Rivera-Lacey brings more than 25 years of leadership and service in California’s community college system. She will succeed Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac, Ph.D., who is retiring after a distinguished career in higher education.

“Dr. Rivera-Lacey brings a strong combination of experience, vision, and a deep commitment to student success,” said Jose Alcala, president of the RCCD Board of Trustees. “Her leadership experience, understanding of California’s community colleges, and dedication to serving diverse communities position her well to lead our District into its next chapter. The Board looks forward to working with her to build upon RCCD’s accomplishments and expand opportunities for the students and communities we serve.”

Rivera-Lacey joined RCCD in December 2025 as deputy chancellor and provost. Previously, she served as superintendent/president of Palomar Community College District, where her leadership advanced fiscal stability, instructional innovation, infrastructure modernization, and student success.

Her work has emphasized strengthening guided pathways, expanding workforce-aligned educational programs, and promoting equitable teaching and learning practices. Throughout her career, Rivera-Lacey has held numerous academic and administrative leadership positions within the California community college system, including roles at San Diego College of Continuing Education, San Diego City College, San Diego Miramar College, and San Diego Mesa College. Her experience spans instruction, student services, institutional planning, and organizational leadership.

A first-generation college graduate and daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Rivera-Lacey began her higher education journey at MiraCosta College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from California State University, San Marcos; a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in multicultural competent counseling from San Diego State University; and a doctorate in education from Claremont Graduate University.

Rivera-Lacey is recognized for her contributions to higher education leadership and student advocacy. She is a UC Davis Wheelhouse Fellow, an Aspen Rising Presidential Fellow, and has served in leadership with the National Community College Hispanic Council. In 2025, she was named Woman of the Year by California State Assembly District 76 in recognition of her contributions to education and community advancement.

“I am honored by the Board of Trustees’ confidence in me and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next chancellor of Riverside Community College District. Our three colleges have a proud history of transforming lives through education, and I look forward to building on that legacy alongside our dedicated faculty, classified professionals, administrators, and community partners. As we look to the future, my focus will be on listening, strengthening collaboration, and ensuring that every student has the opportunity and support needed to achieve their educational and career goals. I am excited about what we will accomplish together,” said Rivera-Lacey.

As she transitions into the chancellor role, Rivera-Lacey plans to visit RCCD’s colleges and District locations and host listening sessions with students, faculty, classified professionals, administrators, and community stakeholders. These conversations will provide opportunities to hear directly from the District community and help inform priorities for the future. Additional information regarding the listening sessions will be announced.

The Board of Trustees also expressed its appreciation to the Chancellor Search Committee for its dedication and thoughtful participation in the national search process, conducted with the assistance of the Association of Community College Trustees.