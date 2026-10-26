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Latino Business Owners Built Their Savings the Hard Way. Prop 42 Protects Them.
October 27, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Latino Business Owners Built Their Savings the Hard Way. Prop 42 Protects Them.

2 min read
1 day ago Community News

A California coffee shop owner and barista prepares a drink behind the counter.

By Julian Cañete, President and CEO, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Most of the Latino business owners I work with never had a company retirement plan. They opened a taquería, a body shop or a cleaning service, and any savings for later in life came out of their own pockets, usually after payroll and rent were covered. On the November ballot, Prop 42 gives voters a chance to make sure the state can’t tax those savings.

I hear the same story in every region of the state. An owner puts a few thousand dollars into an IRA after a strong holiday season. Another skips her own paycheck during a slow month so her employees get paid on time, then catches up on her retirement savings when business picks back up. It takes decades, and nobody hands them a match or a pension at the end.

Under California’s Constitution as it stands today, the Legislature has the authority to pass new taxes on retirement accounts, savings accounts and other personal property. Lawmakers have tried. Since 2019, five separate proposals to tax retirement and personal savings have been introduced in Sacramento. None passed, but the idea has not gone away, and the authority to do it is still there for the next attempt.

For the owners in our chambers, those savings are what they plan to live on, use to help their kids, or put toward handing the business down to the next generation.

Saving in California is already difficult. The state ranks as the third most expensive for retirees, and I hear the same worry from business owners everywhere I go: between taxes and the cost of living, it’s harder than ever to put money away for retirement. Many of them know someone who has had to keep working longer than they planned because they simply couldn’t afford to stop.

Prop 42 closes the loophole in the Constitution that allows new state taxes on retirement accounts, pensions, 401(k)s, IRAs, savings and other personal property. It also prohibits retroactive taxes, so the rules can’t be changed after people have already saved. It does not cut funding for schools, public safety or health care, and it does not affect income or property taxes.

Small businesses support Prop 42, and so do firefighters, peace officers, construction workers, veterans and seniors. The California Small Business Association and the California Multicultural Business Alliance are among the groups backing it.

Latino entrepreneurs have done their part for California’s economy. When they save for the future, they should be able to count on that money being there.

Vote Yes on Prop 42.

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samsun honda çıkma parça antalya ford çıkma parça çıkma oto parça oto cikma oto cikma parca yedek çıkma parça oto yedek çıkma parça istanbul istanbul çıkma oto parça Çıkma Parçacın cikmaparcacin.com Çıkma Parçacın oto yedek parça Çıkma Parçacın Fiyat Endeksi çıkma parça fiyat endeksi çıkma parça fiyatları Çıkma Parçacın veri raporu çıkma parça raporu çıkma parça piyasa raporu Çıkma Parçacın ilanları oto yedek parça ilanları çıkma parça ara Togg yedek parça Çıkma Parçacın Togg Togg çıkma parça Çıkma Parçacın BMW BMW yedek parça BMW çıkma parça Çıkma Parçacın Opel Opel yedek parça Opel çıkma parça Çıkma Parçacın Toyota Toyota yedek parça Toyota çıkma parça Çıkma Parçacın Audi Audi yedek parça Audi çıkma parça Melih Oto Çıkma Mersin BMW çıkma parça Mersin Mercedes çıkma parça Maraş Oto Far Kahramanmaraş çıkma far Maraş oto far stop AKD Akdeniz Otomotiv Konya Japon çıkma parça Konya Nissan çıkma parça Çıkma Parçacın Ford Ford yedek parça Ford çıkma parça Çıkma Parçacın Renault Renault 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YEDEK PARÇA İzmir çıkma parça İzmir Ön Tampon çıkma sakarya çıkma parça çıkma parça türkiye oto çıkma parça oto parça merkezi oto yedek parçalar şehrimdeki parçacılar parçacılar oto çıkma parçacılar çıkma parça oto parça tüm araç parçaları oto çıkma parçacın honda çıkma parça istanbul mersedes parça istanbul yedek parça tüm çıkma parçalar oto parçalar tüm oto parçaları marka parça çıkma parça dükkanları çıkma parçacılar oto yedek parçacılar yolundayim.com https://yolundayim.com cekici hizmeti istanbul çekici ankara çekici sakarya çekici adana çekici izmir çekici antalya çekici Antalya oto kurtarma Antalya’da çekici bulma izmir çekici bulma izmir oto kurtarma adana oto çekici adana oto kurtarma sakarya yol yardım sakarya oto kurtarma ankara yol yardım ankara çekici hizmetleri istanbul oto çekici istanbul oto kurtarıcı parça güvenilir çıkmacılar güvenilir parçacılar araç parçaları oto parçaları otomobil parça ön tampon çıkma ön tampon sıfır ön tampon oto aksesuar otomobil aksesuar ve 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