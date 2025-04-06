San Bernardino’s Alexis Rivas Named One of Nation’s Top Afterschool Leaders by National Afterschool Association

Meet Alexis Rivas, a rising leader in the Inland Empire and Think Together’s family and community engagement coordinator (FCEC).

On March 10, Rivas was named one of the 2025 Next Generation of Afterschool Leaders by

The National Afterschool Association. This prestigious honor is earned by emerging leaders in the out-of-school time field who have demonstrated a strong commitment to professional development and a dedication to advancing their work as afterschool leaders. Rivas is now the fifth Think Together leader to be celebrated at this distinguished national event.

Think Together’s San Bernardino region serves 31,160 students across 10 districts, offering students expanded learning opportunities, college and career prep, and school improvement programs. As an FCEC, Rivas acts as a vital link to school support services, advocates for legislation that funds expanded learning and serves as a key resource for Think Together school sites and district partners.