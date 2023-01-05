SBD International Airport is a success for the Inland Empire, servicing 20,000 passengers in less than five months

Since its inaugural flight on August 4th, 2022, San Bernardino International Airport has serviced nearly 20,000 passengers, with daily non-stop service to San Francisco, with multi-opportunities each week for a connecting flight to Provo, Utah.

The trail-blazing airport will be around for a while as it is preparing to launch non-stop Thursday and Sunday flights to Las Vegas beginning February 16th, 2023.

In August 2022, when asked about the possibility of future flights to Las Vegas, Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs said, “We’ve been getting a lot of requests from people about flights to Las Vegas, and I’d like to see that happen. But we’re gaging how well our flights travel non-stop to San Francisco.”

And based on Gibbs’ comments last year, it’s evident that the airport has attained some success, as it’s continuing to add more outbound flights, and SBD reports 70 percent of seats filled in November 2022.

“After years of efforts by the Airport, our region has embraced the convenience of flying locally with nearly 20,000 passengers traveling through SBD since Breeze Airways launched service this summer – it’s a major achievement and just the beginning of passenger service at SBD,” said Mike Burrows, Chief Executive Officer of SBD and the Inland Valley Development Agency. “SBD had more than 70 percent of all seats filled in November, and all indications point to December having even higher passenger counts.”

One-way tickets to San Francisco, Provo, Utah and Las Vegas start at just $31, and SBD’s daily parking rate is unrivaled, costing only $5 per day – making the airport quite the attraction in the Inland Empire.

“Breeze’s service to San Francisco has been a great success for Inland Empire residents, and after just four months, with new non-stop service to Las Vegas starting in February, the region will have even more travel options,” said SBD Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “The ease and convenience of flying from SBD with low airfares and just $5-daily parking, it’s unrivaled in Southern California.”

According to SBD, Breeze Airways offers non-stop service to San Francisco International Airport with same-plane Breeze Thru flights to Provo, Utah, on 108-seat Embraer E-190 aircraft. In addition, twice-weekly non-stop service to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport begins February 16th on Breeze’s new 137-seat Airbus A-220 with Breeze Thru flight service to Hartford’s Bradley International Airport.

Tickets for forthcoming flights can be booked directly through the Breeze Airways app or at FlyBreeze.com.