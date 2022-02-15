Aguilar moves to rename Del Rosa Post Office to honor Dr. Margaret B. Hill

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar, on Feb. 10, introduced legislation renaming the Del Rosa Post Office to honor the late Dr. Margaret B. Hill, beloved educator and community advocate who passed away in December 2021.

“Dr. Margaret Hill was the heartbeat of San Bernardino and her impact on our community lives on in the countless lives she touched in the classroom and beyond,” Rep. Aguilar said. “It is an honor to lead this effort to enshrine her name in San Bernardino. I hope it will remind all of us in the years to come that we must continue to carry out her legacy.”

Dr. Hill devoted her life’s work to ensure that children in the Inland Empire, specifically black and brown students, have access to high-quality education. In 1971, Dr. Hill began her work in public service as a high school teacher, later serving as a principal, an assistant superintendent of San Bernardino County, an adjunct professor, and finally a school board member these last 10 years for the San Bernardino City Unified School District. The family of Dr. Hill and several San Bernardino community members and groups are supportive of Rep. Aguilar’s effort.

“On behalf of Dr. Margaret Bynum Hill’s family, it has been our honor to share our beloved Margaret with the Inland Empire,” said Erika Johnson, Dr. Hill’s niece. “She was committed to the community and the people, and her legacy will live on for many years to come. Because of this commitment to San Bernardino, it’s with great honor that a local post office will be named after her.”

“The news of naming a post office in memory of my beloved community mother, mentor and friend Dr. Margaret B. Hill is a testament to the life that she lived all over the world,” said Dr. Gwen Dowdy Rodgers, Board Member of the San Bernardino Unified County School District. “She was a woman that desired to uplift others throughout her 81-year journey. I am truly grateful that her name will be on a post office that will continue to remind us of all of her tireless efforts to ensure that we continue to live life at the highest standard.”

“It is most appropriate to have a post office named after Dr. Margaret B. Hill,” said Terrance Stone, Founder and CEO of Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy. “The post office is noted for being open to the community rain, sleet or snow just as she was to the community.”

The San Bernardino City Unified School District issued the following statement in support:

“Dr. Margaret Hill was a beloved member of the San Bernardino City Unified School District for more than fifty years serving our students as a teacher, administrator, and finally a valued member of our governing board. She brought compassion, wisdom, strength, and most importantly love to every member of our education community. Dr. Hill gave every ounce of her being to help our community’s youth thrive. It is fitting that her legacy would live on in the naming of a post office that represents a connection between people because her connection with students changed their lives.”

Also endorsing the post office renaming are National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa – Delta Rho Chapter, Athletes for Life, First Five San Bernardino Commission, Black Cultural Foundation, Kiwanis of Greater San Bernardino, San Bernardino African American Policy Advisory, and Time for Change Foundation.

The Del Rosa Post Office is located at 1663 E. Date Place in San Bernardino, California.