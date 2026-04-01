Rialto Student Leaders Bring Social Justice Concerns Directly to Congressman Pete Aguilar

Rialto Unified School District student leaders aren’t just learning about civics; they are actively engaging in the process. Upon many requests from the student body, Rialto USD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Álvarez extended an invitation for Congressman Pete Aguilar (CA-33rd District) to hear students’ personal perspectives on social justice issues that have affected them within the last year.

Aguilar emphasized the importance of the students’ voices and said he was eager to chat with them during the session. He fielded questions regarding how students can effect change within their own communities, emphasizing that their involvement is a vital component of the region’s future. At the end of the meeting on March 20 at the Dr. John R. Kazalunas Center for Education, Aguilar was given letters from the students, who wrote expressing their concerns about the current political climate.

Aguilar graciously accepted the letters from Rialto USD Board of Education President Joseph W. Martinez, who noted the significance of the visit. Martinez shared that it was an honor to host the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, a position Aguilar has held since 2023, and to have him listen directly to the concerns of some of the student body.

President Martinez’s handoff of the collection of letters ensured the students’ concerns would travel from the classroom to the halls of Washington, D.C. Martinez applauded the students for using their voices and engaging in the political process.

“We’ve heard many of our students voice their opinion and the opinion of the community,” Martinez said. “They have spoken from their hearts, and I know you’ve heard them. Things won’t change unless you continue your work, and I applaud you for that work. I know people can rise under any circumstance. Students, thank you for speaking from the heart. Set your goal, continue to work for the goal, and do what you’ve been doing.”

Martinez was joined at the event by several of his colleagues on the Board of Education, including Board Clerk Dakira Williams and members Evelyn Dominguez and Dr. Stephanie Lewis. Board members applauded students for their brave but honest questions and perspectives.

“I am the one who feels honored to be in front of you, quite honestly,” Aguilar stated as he addressed the students. “You are student leaders. Your peers and classmates all want to know how you feel about issues of the day. I wanted to be available to be here to listen to your stories, to talk to you, and share my perspective.”

As the representative for California’s 33rd District, Aguilar represents about 760,000 people across several cities in San Bernardino County, including Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, San Bernardino, and Rialto. Congressman Aguilar, a fourth-generation resident of the Inland Empire, has served as a representative in Congress since 2015 and was last reelected in 2024.

The dialogue, hosted by Superintendent Dr. Álvarez, gave students a seat at the table and an opportunity to speak up about the issues affecting them and their community. Even before the face-to-face meeting with the congressman, students started the process of using their voices by writing letters to Aguilar.

“We appreciate Congressman Aguilar taking the time to engage with our students on a complex and important topic,” Dr. Álvarez said. “Providing opportunities for respectful dialogue helps our students better understand the roles of government and the diverse perspectives within our community. Our goal is to create learning experiences that encourage critical thinking and informed discussion in an age-appropriate way. We recognize that some topics can be more sensitive than others. We are committed to ensuring that we create opportunities and spaces for respectful learning, where students can hear directly from public officials and develop their own informed perspectives.”

In addition to the letters, which were submitted primarily by high school students with contributions from middle school students, participants engaged the Congressman in a direct dialogue by asking questions. The questions were developed by the students themselves following discussions with their peers to ensure the inquiries represented the concerns of their peers. Congressman Aguilar welcomed the follow-up questions and committed to reading each letter personally.

For the District, the interaction was a practical application of its “Bridging Futures Through Innovation” mission — proving that when Rialto students are given a platform, they are prepared to drive the conversation.

“Thank you, students. I know that’s not easy to do — to stand up here and share your feelings,” said Aguilar after several students read their impassioned letters from the podium. “I don’t care if you are 18 or 12. If you have a viewpoint and you have a thought, I want to know. That’s my job. I don’t filter it on whether you can vote. That your voice matters is what I want to share with you. Thank you for exercising your voice.”