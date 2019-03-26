Amazon launches first Logistics Pathways Program in U.S. at Cajon High

Local Advertisement

Amazon celebrated its first-ever Amazon Logistics Pathways Program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Cajon High School on Friday, Mar. 22. The program launched this year at the San Bernardino school just miles from another noteworthy company first: Amazon’s first fulfillment center in California.

The ceremony welcomed the school’s inaugural class to their newly dedicated and Amazon-inspired classroom, which was a result of Amazon’s $50,000 donation in late 2017.

“We know that creating clear pathways for future innovators not only benefits us, but also our community and region as a whole,” said Amazon General Manager Chris Turner. “This program will teach our local students the real-world skills that will not only prepare them for future work with Amazon if they so choose, but will translate to any workplace they set their sights on.”

Amazon’s donation allowed the school to refurbish and outfit the Pathways classroom with new equipment and develop the program’s curriculum which includes strategic partnerships with Chaffey College, Norco Community College and California State University San Bernardino, all of which offer logistics or supply chain-focused degrees.

“Amazon’s investment and partnership demonstrates that the work these students put in during their high school years matters and can have a lasting impact on their lives by allowing them to explore and experience an in-demand career path,” said Amazon Logistics Pathways Teacher Kalista Combs.

Following the ribbon-cutting, which included representation from local electeds and San Bernardino City Unified School District, attendees toured the classroom to see first-hand what happens in a logistics pathways lab.