Incumbent Mayor Helen Tran held a commanding lead Tuesday night in San Bernardino’s closely watched mayoral race, while several City Council and countywide contests remained competitive as unofficial election results continued to come in.

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters’ 10 p.m. update showed Tran leading with 77 of 164 precincts reporting in the mayoral race. The next update is expected at midnight June 3.

Helen Tran: 7,442 votes, 54.96%

7,442 votes, 54.96% Rick Avila: 1,450 votes, 10.71%

1,450 votes, 10.71% Ivan Garcia: 1,361 votes, 10.05%

1,361 votes, 10.05% Ronnika Ngalande: 1,201 votes, 8.87%

1,201 votes, 8.87% Amy Malone: 1,131 votes, 8.35%

1,131 votes, 8.35% John Valdivia: 947 votes, 6.99%

In San Bernardino city races, a candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the top two vote-getters advance to the Nov. 3 general election, making Tran’s early majority significant as additional ballots remained to be counted.

The early results followed a contentious mayoral campaign centered on housing, homelessness, public safety, economic development and City Hall leadership. Tran, who is seeking a second term, previously defended her administration’s record and said the mayor’s role is to advocate for funding, build regional partnerships and keep city projects moving.

“As mayor, you have to continue to advocate, go out for funding, seek funding, build relationships,” Tran said during an April candidate forum.

San Bernardino City Council races

In the 1st Ward, former Councilwoman Virginia Marquez led a tight race, with 9 of 22 precincts reporting:

Virginia Marquez: 442 votes, 34.61%

442 votes, 34.61% Theodore Sanchez: 357 votes, 27.96%

357 votes, 27.96% Ron Alvarado: 353 votes, 27.64%

353 votes, 27.64% Omar Williams: 124 votes, 9.71%

The 1st Ward race has focused heavily on downtown revitalization, homelessness, infrastructure, public safety, prostitution concerns and city accountability.

Marquez previously said the ward needs full-time attention and a renewed focus on downtown.

“Being a council member will be my full-time job because that’s what it’s going to take,” Marquez said during a candidate forum. “There’s a lot of healing that needs to take place during the next four years.”

Sanchez, who has represented the ward since 2019, defended his record during the campaign by pointing to public safety, housing and fiscal progress.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of affordable housing units that are built every year,” Sanchez said during the forum. “We have a 25-year low in crime. We have invested in infrastructure.”

In Ward 2, Christian Shaughnessy held a narrow lead, with 12 of 18 precincts reporting:

Christian Shaughnessy: 444 votes, 35.86%

444 votes, 35.86% Benito J. Barrios: 425 votes, 34.33%

425 votes, 34.33% Sandra Ibarra: 368 votes, 29.73%

In Ward 4, incumbent Fred Shorett led Joe Salas by fewer than 40 votes, with 22 of 43 precincts reporting:

Fred Shorett: 1,081 votes, 36.86%

1,081 votes, 36.86% Joe Salas: 1,042 votes, 35.53%

1,042 votes, 35.53% Jesse “Chuy” Medina: 440 votes, 15%

440 votes, 15% Erick Marquez: 241 votes, 8.22%

241 votes, 8.22% Vincent D. Laster: 128 votes, 4.36%

Countywide and regional races

Several major countywide and regional races also showed early leaders Tuesday night.

In the San Bernardino County sheriff/coroner/public administrator race, incumbent Shannon Dicus led Joe Silva, with 533 of 2,065 precincts reporting:

Shannon Dicus: 107,550 votes, 66.72%

107,550 votes, 66.72% Joe Silva: 53,591 votes, 33.25%

In the San Bernardino County auditor-controller/treasurer/tax collector race, Ryan Hutchison led incumbent Ensen Mason, with 533 precincts reporting:

Ryan Hutchison: 89,121 votes, 55.77%

89,121 votes, 55.77% Ensen Mason: 70,634 votes, 44.21%

In the race for San Bernardino County superintendent of schools, Cali Binks led the field:

Cali Binks: 59,680 votes, 38.23%

59,680 votes, 38.23% Alejandro “Alex” Vara: 45,702 votes, 29.27%

45,702 votes, 29.27% Ken Larson: 26,215 votes, 16.79%

26,215 votes, 16.79% Ray Anthony Culberson: 24,480 votes, 15.68%

In the 2nd District San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors race, Jesse Armendarez III held a wide lead, with 89 of 238 precincts reporting:

Jesse Armendarez III: 20,186 votes, 59.88%

20,186 votes, 59.88% Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval: 8,111 votes, 24.06%

8,111 votes, 24.06% Joe Alvanez: 5,411 votes, 16.05%

In the 45th Assembly District race, Assemblymember James C. Ramos led Republican Greg Abdouch, with 154 of 347 precincts reporting:

James C. Ramos: 20,353 votes, 63.14%

20,353 votes, 63.14% Greg Abdouch: 11,872 votes, 36.83%

All results remained unofficial Tuesday night, and additional ballots were expected to be counted in later updates.