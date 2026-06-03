Rialto Unified Centers Student Voices on Immigration, Gas Prices Through Civic Engagement

As the 2025-2026 school year draws to a close in the Rialto Unified School District, this K12 district has sustained a successful year where Dwight D. Eisenhower High School earned a California Distinguished School honor, Ben F. Kolb and Ethel Kucera Middle Schools earned Schools to Watch honors, Sam V. Curtis Elementary School was exclusively named an National AVIDDemonstration School, and individual teacher, classified, and administrative accolades were highlighted at the San Bernardino County Schools level.

But this was also the year of civic engagement and advocacy for some passionate local students who made a positive mark from opportunities afforded through top district administrators.

Beginning in 2026, many socially conscious high school students across the country planned walkouts, citing ICE raids, rising gas prices, increased political tension, and escalating talks on the Middle East conflict and voting rights as reasons for their protest.

In Rialto USD, students’ voices were not just heard by teachers, administration, district officials, and the Board of Education, but also by a new superintendent. Just shy of two months on the job, Rialto USD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Álvarez worked with his Education Services leaders to address students’ concerns and offer “a memorable, teachable and civic engagement opportunity for students.”

Upon receiving requests from some of the student body and after speaking with his core district leaders, Dr. Álvarez extended an invitation to Congressman Pete Aguilar (CA-33rd District) to personally hear students’ perspectives on social justice issues that have affected them.

The congressman enthusiastically agreed to hear from the students. This was a platform for civic engagement with a notable local leader with a voice at the national level. Aguilar is the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, a leading position Aguilar has held since 2023.

“I felt that it was important to have the Congressman directly listen to the concerns of some of our District Student Advisory Committee (DSAC) students that Dr. Manuel Burciaga leads,” stated Álvarez. “We had a strong selection of students who wanted a voice and a larger platform to use it.”

According to Dr. Burciaga, who is the Executive Director for Education Services (which encompasses all elementary, middle, and high schools), hundreds of students’ outcry in February 2026 resulted in a meeting on March 20 at the Dr. John R. Kazalunas Center for Education. Led by the Superintendent, Congressman Aguilar was given handwritten letters from the students, presented by Joseph Martinez, President of the Board of Education.

“Our students remained engaged, and through working with site principals and mostly social studies teachers, we collected a multitude of letters that were reflective,” stated Dr. Burciaga. “Building student leaders through civic participation, advocacy, and community impact is important in the Rialto USD. We are grateful to the Congressman for spending almost two hours speaking and explaining the federal role to each of our representatives from high school and some middle school student leaders.”

This opportunity was not visible in any other school district.

One of the nearly hundred letters came from Serenity West, a senior at Rialto High School. It stated: “Dear U.S. Representative Aguilar, my name is Serenity West from Rialto High School in Rialto, California. As you know, since January 20th, 2025, the immigration problem in our country has gotten out of hand. In my community alone, I have seen hundreds of people be affected by I.C.E. Hundreds of people are scared to go to school, work, or even to the grocery store. The nation I see today isn’t a nation that offers freedom for all, but a nation Full Of Fear. At the school district, there have been thousands of students who feel like their voice doesn’t matter so much that they’ve done walkouts. So they may get the chance to voice their concerns. Some may look at this as teenagers being teenagers and skipping school for fun; however, they see it as a cry for help. It brings me great sadness to see a community that has to protest to be treated with basic human decency. I’m not saying laws should be broken; however, it’s time to start treating everyone with the empathy and respect they deserve. Thank you for allowing hearing from the Community.”

Dr. Ayanna Balogun, the Rialto USD Director of Equity and Social Science, stated, “The District identified the issues and concerns through our Superintendent and communication with local elected officials, including the Board of Education and Congress. Once this portion was identified, and selected students were able to share their concerns and convictions through their own words, in a positive, safe, and nurturing environment, we all reflected. We are proud that our students practiced their seal of civic engagement exercise in what mattered to them. It is also important to note that students learned from the process and earned the Seal of Civic Engagement as high school students.”

Aguilar, in his part, emphasized the importance of the students’ voices and said he was eager to chat with them during the session. He fielded questions regarding how students can effect change within their own communities, emphasizing that their involvement is a vital component of the region’s future.

“I am the one who feels honored to be in front of you, quite honestly,” Aguilar stated on March 20 as he addressed the students. “You are student leaders. Your peers and classmates all want to know how you feel about issues of the day. I wanted to be available to be here to listen to your stories, to talk to you, and share my perspective.”

Since time was limited, most questions were vetted to keep the key concerns and focus on the “bigger issues.”

Another letter was submitted to Aguilar from Rudy Ochoa III, a senior at Wilmer Amina Carter High School, who one day wishes to be a congressman. He wrote: “Dear U.S. Representative Aguilar, My name is Rudy Ochoa III, a Senior at Carter High School in Rialto, and an aspiring U.S. Representative. I am writing to express my concern regarding the recent rise in gas prices as a result of the ongoing conflict with Iran. Just this week, at the time of writing, I paid $65.00 and some change for a full tank in my car, while in previous months, $40.00 was how much it took to fuel up. To many other constituents and me, this is an absurd difference in price! While rising gas prices are nothing new in our economy, especially in California, it may seem to be a simple issue. However, this issue in today’s context reflects the implications and consequences that come of international conflict. Furthermore, such an economic issue should not be taken lightly, as many in the 33rd Congressional District and throughout California rely heavily on their cars for commuting to work, school, and other places that keep our society and economy going. Because of these impacts on daily life for Californians, I believe it is important that Congress plays an active role in the careful conduct of the federal government to check unethical actions and keep the executive branch from preventing unnecessary escalation in conflict, both today and for the foreseeable future. As a constituent of your congressional district, a citizen of the United States, and a student with strong aspirations to one day serve in public office, I respectfully urge you to support efforts in Congress that prioritize preventing escalation in international affairs to protect American families from the economic consequences such conflicts can create.”

Board President Martinez’s handoff of the collection of letters ensured the students’ concerns would travel from the classroom to the halls of Washington, D.C. Martinez applauded the students for using their voices and engaging in the political process.

“We’ve heard many of our students voice their opinion and the opinion of the community,” Martinez said. “They have spoken from their hearts, and I know you’ve heard them. Things won’t change unless you continue your work, and I applaud you for that work. I know people can rise under any circumstance. Students, thank you for speaking from the heart. Set your goal, continue to work for the goal.”

Martinez was joined at the event by several of his colleagues on the Board of Education, including Board Clerk Dakira Williams and members Evelyn P. Dominguez and Dr. Stephanie E. Lewis.

In a short window, while tensions were rising and local stories were being written on marches, demonstrations, and walkouts, hearing key students’ voices was not far from district officials’ minds. The dialogue gave students a seat at the table and an opportunity to speak up about the issues affecting them and their community.

“Time was limited, and access was limited, but we were grateful that the Congressman made time,” said District Spokeswoman Syeda Jafri. “Young people want to be a part of the process to create meaningful change in their schools, communities, and perhaps the government. However, the civic engagement process was one that the Superintendent, with support from the Education Services staff, including teachers, principals, and district officials, created. These are not everyday opportunities, but it was a compassionate plea from students, and we must be here, in the end, to support our communities’ children inside the classroom and as much as afforded, outside, through understanding, knowledge, and civic engagement.”

Oocha added, “I am so grateful for the opportunity that my school district provided me to be able to write a letter to and talk to our congressman, Pete Aguilar. As an aspiring congressman myself, I felt that connecting with him about the issues we see today in our community really strengthened my passion for becoming a leader who listens to and advocates for their community.

Dr. Balgun stated, “Over the last couple of years, our Rialto students have been actively involved in the Civic Engagement process. The last election cycle was the first time in Rialto Unified School District history that all three comprehensive high schools were represented at the polling places in the Rialto community. Over 1,300 senior students from government and economic classes were met with community members giving them background on the importance of Civic Engagement, early voter registration, as well as their rights as young people.”

West, a graduating senior, said, “I felt that writing my letter to Congressman Aguilar really strengthened my political engagement in both local and state government, as it inspired me to look further into local issues and to vote in the recent primary election. I really appreciated having the opportunity to participate in the forum because it gave me a chance to share my thoughts and concerns about issues that affect students and our community. It was encouraging to be in a space where young people were listened to and where our experiences mattered.”