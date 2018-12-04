Assemblymember Reyes introduces Early Childhood Education Bill on Swearing-in Day

Local Advertisement

During the organizational session for the 2019-2020 Legislative session, second term Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) introduced AB 6 which creates an Office of Early Childhood Education (Office) tasked with implementing and overseeing early childhood education programming to unify statewide policies and procedures necessary to achieve a universal childhood education program. AB 6 is the first bill in a package of legislation planned for introduction by Assemblymember Reyes to expand early education opportunities and provide more childcare for working families.

“Strategies and efforts to provide early childhood development for all children will lead to numerous long-term benefits for the future of California,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “Investing in childhood development as early as possible encourages positive behavioral and educational outcomes for children and has shown to reduce social costs such as poor heath, dropout rates, poverty and crime. We must address the needs of children early in their lives with preventative strategies, rather than our existing system of crisis management.”

The Office created by AB 6 will coordinate between the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and the California Department of Health and Human Services (CDHHS) to ensure appropriate services for students in child care and preschool settings. Lastly, the Office will oversee and standardize curriculum for these programs and ensure workforce development falls in line with Legislative goals and standards.

Assemblymember Reyes is a member of Speaker Anthony Rendon’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Early Childhood Education which is tasked with planning an early learning system that works for children, families and providers.