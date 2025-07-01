Effective July 1: California Enacts New Laws on IVF, Student Suicide Hotline IDs and Drink-Spiking Prevention

From fertility care and mental health access to consumer safety and housing reform, a slate of new California laws took effect Tuesday, July 1, reshaping health care coverage, business accountability, and public safety for millions of residents.

IVF insurance coverage expanded (SB 729)

Most health insurance plans regulated by the state—including large-group employer plans—must now cover infertility treatment, including in vitro fertilization. The law also expands eligibility to LGBTQ+ individuals and single parents. Prior to this law, many families were forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket. The legislation aims to reduce those financial barriers and increase equity in family planning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously called the bill “a proud reproductive-freedom step that helps every Californian make their own choices about the family they want.”

Suicide prevention resources added to student IDs (SB 1063)

All California middle and high schools are now required to include the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number on student ID cards. Some districts are also opting to add QR codes that link directly to local mental health resources, youth counseling services, or the school’s wellness center page.

Supporters of the law say that making crisis resources more visible to students could be a life-saving measure as youth mental health struggles continue to rise. Schools were already required to include such information for grades 7–12; this law expands it to all middle school grades statewide.

Drink safety protections at bars (AB 2375)

All bars with a Type 48 license—which allows the sale of beer, wine, and spirits without food—are now required to provide drink lids upon request. This includes approximately 2,400 establishments statewide. The goal is to prevent drink spiking and sexual assault.

While some venues already offered lids voluntarily, this law standardizes access across California. Bars may charge a reasonable fee for the lids, and patrons must be made aware that lids are available if requested.

CARE Court notifications expanded (SB 42)

The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act established new pathways for families and counties to seek mental health treatment for individuals with severe mental illness. Effective July 1, courts are now required to send automatic updates to the original petitioners—such as family members, social workers, or caregivers—on the progress of the case, including whether the person has accepted treatment.

Pet insurance transparency (SB 1217)

Pet insurance providers must now disclose exactly why premiums are increasing and list any exclusions, waiting periods, and coverage limitations in plain language. The law is meant to protect pet owners from being misled or blindsided by high veterinary bills that aren’t reimbursed.

Hands-free phone use while driving

A recent court interpretation clarified that drivers may not hold their phones at all—even when stopped at a red light. The hands-free law, originally enacted in 2017, is now being enforced more strictly, with first-time violations starting at $20, though court fees can push the cost significantly higher.

Online retail theft enforcement (SB 1144)

Online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay and Facebook Marketplace must now track high-volume sellers and report any suspected stolen goods being sold to California consumers. The law is part of a broader statewide effort to reduce organized retail crime.

Short-term rental platforms must disclose fees (AB 2202)

Airbnb and other platforms are now required to display all mandatory fees—including cleaning, service, and occupancy fees—upfront before checkout. The goal is to prevent misleading base prices and improve transparency for consumers booking short-term stays.

Violations could lead to civil penalties up to $10,000 per incident, enforceable by the California Attorney General or local district attorneys.

Polystyrene food container ban now in full effect (SB 54)

Expanded polystyrene foam (EPS) foodware—including foam cups, plates, clamshell containers and trays—is now banned statewide. The ban was triggered after manufacturers failed to meet a 25 percent recycling rate threshold set by earlier legislation. Cities and counties across California will now begin enforcing the ban through local ordinances.

Streamlined housing and infrastructure approvals (AB 130/SB 131)

Nine new exemptions to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) are now in effect, designed to speed up construction of housing, infrastructure, wildfire mitigation, and childcare facilities. The changes are part of the state’s broader efforts to combat the housing crisis and reduce bureaucratic delays.

“These changes are long overdue,” said Gov. Newsom. “We’ve struggled for decades to reform our housing rules, and this is a big step forward.”

Local minimum wage hikes

While the state minimum wage remains $16.50 per hour, numerous cities and counties enacted local increases effective July 1. San Francisco and Berkeley now require $19.18 per hour, and Sonoma County has the highest wage at $23.15 per hour.

Other cities with increases include Los Angeles, Emeryville, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood.