Miami Dolphins Linebacker and Redlands Native Jaelan Phillips Visits LLU Children’s Hospital Patients

Miami Dolphins linebacker and Redlands native Jaelan Phillips visited Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) on Tuesday, June 25, bringing smiles, encouragement and support to young patients facing serious medical challenges.

Jaelan, who grew up in Redlands and graduated from Redlands East Valley High School, toured multiple units at the hospital, including the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where he reunited with his grandmother, Raylene Phillips, MD, a pediatrician and neonatologist at LLUCH.

Throughout the day, Jaelan visited children undergoing cancer treatment, awaiting heart transplants, and managing chronic illnesses. He handed out stuffed animals and toys, spending quality time offering motivation and taking photos with patients and their families.

“The kids have been incredible,” Jaelan said. “Being here and seeing the smiles on their faces, it’s one of the most special things in the world that I can do. It’s been a blessing to be here.”

A line full of excited patients and families garnering an autograph from Phillips.

The visit concluded with a meet-and-greet event where he signed autographs, shared stories, and listened to patients’ experiences.

“I’m thankful for having this moment,” said Derek Martinez, a patient at LLUCH. “Jaelan is an idol of mine, and it’s bringing great spirits, especially being in the hospital the last few days.”

The NFL linebacker, who has previously participated in LLUCH’s Story Tellers video series, remains an active supporter of the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Loma Linda Guild. He plans to return for future events and community visits.

The visit comes just weeks after Jaelan hosted more than 400 local children at his annual Jaelan Phillips Football Camp at Redlands East Valley High School, part of his ongoing mission to empower youth and give back to the communities that shaped him.