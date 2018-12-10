Cajon wins first-ever County Mock Trial Championship

Local Advertisement

Cajon made history, becoming just the eighth high school from San Bernardino County to win a Mock Trial championship, edging two-time defending champion Redlands (Blue) in the finals on Dec. 8.

Cajon, which had been one of the county powers since 2010, had twice lost to Redlands schools in the finals in 2016 and 2010 and made two other semifinal appearances in 2012 and ’13 before claiming its first-ever crown this year.

“This victory has been years in the making. It’s exciting to see hard work and perseverance pay off,” remarked Cajon Principal Teenya Bishop. “Cajon students and coaches worked tirelessly to prepare for this win. The entire Cajon community is proud of our team and their great accomplishment.”

Redlands was seeking its record 16th title in the 37th annual competition with the finals being held at the Foothill Law and Justice Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Cajon and Redlands played two sessions in the Mock Trial finals, switching between playing roles as both prosecutors and defendants.

Approximately 420 students representing 32 high school teams have participated in the Mock Trial competition this year. This event is co-sponsored by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.