Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California raises $2.5K at its Quarter-rama and seeks volunteers for forthcoming events

The Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California (CCFSC) held its Annual Quarter-rama paddle fundraiser event on May 13th, raising over $2,500 for families who have a child fighting cancer across the Inland Empire.

Although the event has been held almost a dozen times in the past, this was the first year the event was held since spring 2019.

“All of the proceeds raised will go towards funding our programming. During the beginning of the pandemic it was tough to garner donations; so we’re excited to have Quarter-rama back this year to support our parent pantry, help us purchase hygiene items for families, coordinate family events, help monetarily with bereavement assistance, housing, gas cards and more,” said CCFSC Administrative Assistance Angelica Tapia.

At the event employees from San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the Kohl’s Cares volunteer program assisted with check-in, tear down, and running prizes to winners at their respective tables.

“We welcome all volunteers 14 years and older. Volunteers are vital to the success of all of our events and with many of them being just around the corner, now is the perfect time to reach out to us,” concluded Tapia.

Some of those forthcoming events include a family movie night in June, exclusively for families with a child battling cancer; along with its biggest event of the year, the Childhood Cancer Kids Walk – which pre-registration begins on June 1st, and will be held in-person and virtually.

To volunteer with CCFSC, email atapia@ccfsocal.org.

To learn more about the organization, visit http://ccfsocal.org.