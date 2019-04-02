City of Highland kicks off spring with annual Citrus Harvest Festival

Local Advertisement

The City of Highland’s Citrus Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, March 30th.The event, held in historic Highland, is a spring festival, celebrating the city’s citrus history.

Hundreds of community members and some local dignitaries stopped by for some fun.

Photo Manny B. Sandoval: Live entertainment located on Main Street in Historic Highland.

“I attend the Citrus Harvest Festival every single year. This is the first year I participated in the citrus growing contest; I didn’t win, but it’s still a great day celebrating with my city,” said Miranda Acosta, Highland resident.

Activities included 200 vendors, live entertainment, historic demonstrators, a heritage home tour, an antique car show, ugly dog contest, and a pie-eating contest.



“This festival is so close to home, my family and I could literally walk here…but we drove, because I brought my classic car out. Thank you to the city for putting together this festival,” said Donald Marzullo, Highland resident.

Local Advertisement

The walking tour of Highland’s Historic District was one of the festival’s standout activities.

“The district includes the city’s original town site, which was platted in 1891, and parts of a 1904 addition; significant development in the district continued through 1938. Development in Highland was driven by the citrus industry, Southern California’s dominant industry at the time; as Highland was located at the junction of the busy Palm Avenue and the newly completed Santa Fe Railroad, it became a natural industrial center,” according to the Citrus Harvest Festival press release.

To keep up with the city of Highland’s events, visit http://www.ci.highland.ca.us/.