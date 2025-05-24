May 25, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in High-Speed Crash in Rialto, Police Suspect DUI

7 hours ago Manny Sandoval

One man was killed and two others critically injured late Friday night in a high-speed crash on West San Bernardino Avenue, according to the Rialto Police Department.

The single-vehicle collision was reported at 10:29 p.m. on May 23 in the 800 block of West San Bernardino Ave. When officers arrived on scene three minutes later, they found a vehicle that had veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree. All three occupants were severely injured.

Paramedics pronounced 41-year-old John Vielle dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m. The driver was extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local trauma center in serious condition. A third occupant was also hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Investigators with the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) determined the vehicle had been traveling westbound at an excessive speed before the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on the south side of the roadway. Evidence suggests the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Rialto Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Sergeant Justin Breen at (909) 835-9965. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via WeTip at (800) 782-7463, referencing case #932506146.

