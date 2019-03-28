Countywide Performing Arts Showcase set for April 2

Local Advertisement

More than 225 middle and high school students are scheduled to perform at the fourth annual San Bernardino County Performing Arts Showcase on the stage at the California Theatre of Performing Arts on April 2. The students represent eight county school districts and cover performances by bands, drumlines, choirs, dance and theater groups. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on April 2 at the California Theatre, located at 562 W. Fourth St. in San Bernardino. The public is invited to attend the free performance. The Performing Arts Showcase is a collaborative effort between the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and The California Arts Project. Among the participating school groups are:



Bloomington High vocal ensemble and Grand Terrace High theater group, Colton Joint Unified;

Chaffey High chamber singers, Chaffey Joint Union High School District;

Frisbie Middle advanced band, Rialto Unified;

Pinon Mesa Middle advanced band, Snowline Joint Unified;

Riverside Prep chamber singers, Oro Grande;

San Bernardino City middle and high school drumlines, San Bernardino City Unified;

Vernon Middle advanced dance, Ontario-Montclair;

University Prep theater ensemble, Victor Valley Union High School District.



