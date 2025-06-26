Riverside Art Museum Announces Resignation of Executive Director After 13 Years of Leadership

The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) Board of Trustees announces the resignation of Executive Director Drew Oberjuerge, effective August 15, 2025, marking a nearly 131⁄2 year tenure at the helm of this long-standing art institution. Under her visionary leadership, the museum has experienced remarkable growth and transformation, notably highlighted by the opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts and Culture (The Cheech), solidifying RAM’s role as a vital cultural hub in our community. This significant work culminated in RAM receiving the prestigious 2023 Museum and Library Service National Medal, the highest honor awarded to museums and libraries that exemplify excellence in service to their communities.

“Drew believed in this project from day one,” said Cheech Marin. “She brought the heart, the smarts, and the hustle it took to make The Cheech a reality. I’m deeply grateful for her vision and tenacity—for helping create a lasting home for Chicano art that will inspire generations.”

Throughout her tenure, Oberjuerge, in collaboration with the Board of Trustees and staff, spearheaded numerous initiatives that expanded exhibition offerings, increased community engagement, and significantly enhanced educational programs. Her unwavering commitment to the arts and her ability to inspire both staff and patrons have left an indelible mark on the organization.

“We are deeply grateful for Drew’s dedication and passion for the arts,” said Patricia Reynolds, President of the Riverside Art Museum Board of Trustees. “Her leadership has positioned the Riverside Art Museum as a leading institution in the region, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors. With the establishment of The Cheech, our expanded art education programs, and vibrant exhibitions at the historic Julia Morgan building and The Cheech, a new executive director will inherit a strong foundation from which to lead us into our next phase of excellence.”

“Drew Oberjuerge has been an outstanding leader for RAM,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “She has elevated RAM from an institution that was well respected in the city and region to a powerhouse with a national and international reach. She will leave RAM well positioned for future success, and we are grateful for her service to our community.”

Oberjuerge is leaving to serve as Executive Director of the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts in Rancho Cucamonga. In this new role, she will collaborate with foundation trustees, staff, and stakeholders to chart a new period of excellence and accessibility for the organization that stewards the historic residence and woodshop of Sam Maloof, one of the most widely recognized artists from Inland Southern California.

“It’s been an honor to serve as the Executive Director of the Riverside Art Museum, working with so many good-hearted people over the years to innovate our institution,” says Oberjuerge. “I know that the future of the Riverside Art Museum, inclusive of The Cheech, is bright! I look forward to taking what I learned at RAM to the Maloof to strengthen another Inland Empire anchor institution to benefit our region’s communities.”

The Board of Trustees has begun the search for a new Executive Director and will soon appoint an Interim Executive Director to manage day-to-day operations until a permanent replacement is selected. The Riverside Art Museum remains committed to its mission of enriching the community through the arts and will continue to thrive in the years to come.