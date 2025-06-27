Colton Man Re-Arrested for Murder in Crash That Killed 19-Year-Old Larenz Fondren

A Colton man has been re-arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a May 2 crash that killed 19-year-old pedestrian Larenz Lamaar Fondren.

Antonio Dominguez Medrano is now at West Valley Detention Center.

On the morning of June 27, Colton Police detectives located 30-year-old Antonio Dominguez Medrano in the City of Beaumont and arrested him on a Penal Code 187(a) homicide charge. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center following the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office’s decision to file charges on June 26.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the victim, Larenz Fondren. Sadly, his life was tragically taken by an act of vehicular recklessness,” said Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega.

Medrano had previously been arrested at the scene of the May 2 crash on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was later released after posting bail.

According to investigators, Fondren, a resident of Highland, was crossing the 1700 block of East Washington Street near Center Drive around 6:48 a.m. when he was struck by several vehicles. Officers detained Medrano at the scene, and police later determined speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

The Colton Police Department urges anyone with additional information or who witnessed the murder to contact Detective Isabel Jaramillo at 909-370-5142. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME.