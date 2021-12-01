Crafton Hills College students attend the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Annual Conference

Local Advertisement

In October, Crafton Hills College (CHC) student leaders attended the annual summit conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). Attendees met and shared ideas about promising practices in the education of Hispanic and Latinx students and opportunities in furthering their education and finding rewarding employment.

The conference invites HACU member institutions to collaborate, form alliances and partnerships and share strategies for promoting greater educational equity and achievement for Hispanic/Latinx students.

CHC is a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), with 50 percent of its students identifying as Hispanic or Latinx. The college was recently recognized as a 2021 Equity Champion for Excellence in Transfer for Latinx students, an award given to California community colleges that confer high rates to associate degrees for transfer to Hispanic/Latinx students.

The college sent a handful of its students to attend the conference, including English major and Executive Assistant to the Student Government Sean Ceballos. He said he was excited to participate in the forum and learn about his options as a Latinx student in higher education. Ceballos started college a decade ago but soon dropped out. He returned recently to complete his education after becoming “flooded with ambition and an urge to make a change somewhere in the world.”

“Attending the conference allowed me to rub elbows with business professionals and learn what opportunities are present for someone in my situation,” he said. “I was able to get a lot of tips and advice, as well as make connections with people who could help me in my journey. I want to break so many generational curses and stigmas that follow someone like me with my background. I’m a disabled, queer minority with a troubled past, but a bright future.”

Students were given the opportunity to network and learn about internships, scholarships and job opportunities. The conference offered many workshops and panels with practical and soft skills, including tips for overcoming imposter syndrome and building confidence in others.

Ceballos said the conference “emboldened” him and created new relationships that he hopes to someday develop into mentorships.

“With the knowledge, connections, and experience gained from the HACU conference, I know I can move forward with my professional goals at full steam and know that the opportunities are endless and that the professional world is becoming so much more inclusive,” said Ceballos. “There’s a place for me out there, and the conference has made me understand that.”

Ceballos said that all Hispanic/Latinx students should consider attending the HACU conference, especially if their goal is to create better opportunities for future generations.