CSUSB listed among the top 50 online MBA programs nationwide

Cal State San Bernardino has been listed among the top 50 online MBA programs across the nation, according to College Consensus, a new college review aggregator.

College Consensus listed CSUSB at No. 15 for its 50 Best Online MBA Programs for 2019 ranking. CSUSB is the only California State University to make the list.

“We are honored to be recognized for our online MBA program,” said Lawrence Rose, dean of the AACSB-accredited Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration. “We strive to provide our students with a superior education while offering them the flexibility they need.”

According to College Consensus, the organization evaluated more than 550 distance MBA programs and analyzed tuition costs, fully online capability, and GMAT/GRE requirements. It also considered the reputation of the MBA program from a consensus of the top MBA ranking systems today to find the programs at the top of the heap.

The online MBA program at CSUSB consists of 48 units and can be obtained in as few as 18 months.

“With no GMAT score requirement, average affordability, and 100% of the entire course accessible online, the convenience and high flexibility of this degree path allows professionals to earn it while balancing work and other life responsibilities,” the College Consensus website says about CSUSB’s program.

CSUSB’s online MBA program also requires an MBA Business Boot Camp module after the first quarter, which focuses on areas such as accounting, marketing and management. Students also choose two out of nine elective courses including managing human resources and global marketing strategies, and complete capstone course Culminating Business Analysis Project.

“(The Master of Business Administration) is consistently seen as the most easily identifiable business education credential for professionals from around the world,” the College Consensus website reads. “But just as a business has evolved to meet the needs of a culture wanting the best investment for the future, the highest ease, and everything at the click of a button, so this degree has evolved into today’s online MBA.”

To view the whole list of the 50 Best Online MBA Programs for 2019, visit the College Consensus website.

To learn more about CSUSB’s online MBA program, visit the Master of Business Administration Online webpage.