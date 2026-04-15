Colton Names Charles Berry Assistant City Manager After 15-Year Vacancy

The City of Colton announced the appointment of Charles Berry as the City’s next Assistant City Manager, effective April 2026. This marks the reestablishment of the Assistant City Manager position, which has been vacant for more than 15 years.

Berry currently serves as the City’s Electric Utility Director, a role he has held for the past three years. During his tenure, he has provided strong leadership over the City’s municipal electric utility, focusing on operational efficiency, system reliability, and long-term planning to support Colton’s growth and service needs.

With more than two decades of experience in public utilities and municipal operations, Berry brings a broad and practical understanding of local government. Prior to joining Colton, he served in executive utility leadership roles, including as Utility Director for the City of Lompoc and in management positions with Imperial Irrigation District and other public agencies.

Berry was selected following a comprehensive recruitment process that included a strong pool of highly qualified candidates. His experience, education, and demonstrated commitment to public service distinguished him throughout the process.

Berry has also been actively engaged at the regional level, representing Colton through organizations such as the Southern California Public Power Authority, where he collaborates with peer agencies on energy policy, resource planning, and system reliability initiatives.

In his new role, Berry will support the City Manager in overseeing day-to-day operations, advancing strategic initiatives, and coordinating across departments to ensure efficient service delivery to the community. His background in infrastructure, utilities, and complex regulatory environments positions him well to help guide key City priorities and capital projects.

“I am very happy to see Charles step into this new role” said City Manager Bill Smith. “He will do a great job for this wonderful city.”

Berry expressed humility and appreciation for the opportunity to serve in this expanded role. “I am truly excited for the opportunity to serve Colton in this new role and to work more closely with City Manager Smith and the City Council. What began for me as a professional opportunity has grown into a deep appreciation for this community; Colton is a special place, and I feel fortunate to be part of it. I look forward to continuing our work together to move the City forward in a thoughtful and responsible way, while delivering high-quality services and enhancing the quality of life for our residents and local businesses”

Berry will transition into the Assistant City Manager role in April, ensuring continuity within the organization while continuing to support the utility operations during the transition period.