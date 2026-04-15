Rialto’s Curtis Elementary Becomes California’s First, Nation’s Second AVID Demonstration School

Sam V. Curtis Elementary Literacy Academy has officially etched its name into the history books of California education. Following a rigorous multi-year validation process, the school has been named an AVID National Demonstration School.

The designation is a rare, prestigious feat. Curtis Elementary is the first elementary school in the entire State of California, and only the second in the United States to earn this prestigious title.

“I feel very humbled,” said Principal Owen Ross. “It’s been a long time coming. The framework of the program is so impactful: for kids, for teachers, and for all of us. The impact on kids is tremendous.”

AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a college and career readiness system designed to close the opportunity gap. At the elementary level, it functions as a schoolwide framework rather than a single class, embedding essential study skills, organization, and critical thinking into every classroom to prepare all students for their future educational journeys.

The path to becoming a Demonstration School is not for the faint of heart. Curtis successfully navigated a demanding four-step validation process that culminated in a final Demonstration Walkthrough on April 9. During this visit, AVID Center officials observed classrooms, interviewed staff, and spoke with students to ensure the school wasn’t just using the program, but mastering it. Then the AVID officials delivered the great news in front of Ross, Assistant Principal Vanessa Roque, and District leaders, including Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Álvarez.

A loud applause filled the school library as the school was officially selected for the designation and presented with a banner to display at the school as an AVID National Demonstration School.

Terri Verhaegen, Program Manager for AVID Center’s Western Division, praised the depth of learning she witnessed during the walkthrough.

Principal Owen Ross (center) and Assistant Principal Vanessa Roque (right) listen intently to AVID Western Division Program Manager Terri Verhaegen (left), who points out key strengths observed in Curtis classrooms before announcing the school’s historic National Demonstration School designation.

“What we saw in the classroom was amazing,” Verhaegen said. “The work that is done day in and day out is to be absolutely commended. What we saw on the panel was that students were internalizing those rigorous conversations without even thinking about it. We saw in second grade that they are using sentence frames. In the DLI (Dual Language Immersion) class, they are using Spanish sentence frames. We saw those lessons build. The rigor at Curtis Elementary School is strong.”

This transformation at Curtis is rooted in a legacy that began in 1980, when educator Mary Catherine Swanson founded AVID at Clairemont High School in San Diego. While the program began as a secondary-level elective to help underrepresented students reach college, it has since evolved into a global movement. At Curtis, that mission is localized through WICOR, which is a suite of strategies focusing on Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization, and Reading. This schoolwide philosophy ensures that these high-level academic habits are instilled in students from their very first day of kindergarten.

By teaching these skills early, Curtis ensures students are not just learning facts, but learning how to learn — staying organized and curious long before they reach high school and continue their studies into higher education.

“As a National Demonstration School, I join the Board of Education and the District in being extremely proud of Curtis Elementary School teachers, students, support staff, families, and the leadership team,” stated Superintendent Dr. Álvarez. “Curtis will now serve as a model for educators across the country who wish to see the best of AVID Elementary in action. Congratulations, Curtis Colts!”

The school will hold this elite designation through the 2029-2030 school year, when it can then reapply. The honor serves as evidence that Curtis Elementary is maintaining its status as a beacon of academic excellence for the Rialto community and the state of California.